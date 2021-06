Although my restaurant columns have taken on an increasingly taut, Pollyanna-ish “I’m just glad to be out of the house” tone over the past three months, I think Bar des Prés in Mayfair has finally broken me. It was somewhere between the vanilla-flavoured mashed potato and the moment when I realised French celebrity chef Cyril Lignac was not, in fact, cooking in his kitchen during this heavily hyped launch, and was instead jazz-handing about the place in casual clothes and allowing the predominantly French clientele the sumptuous treat of meeting him.