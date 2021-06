The sound of popping corks will echo through the streets of London's ritziest neighbourhood tonight as Mayfair Art Weekend kicks off its eighth edition. Predating the recently launched London Gallery Weekend by seven years, the event brings together around 50 spaces located in the historic art hub, as well as a select few from surrounding neighbourhoods like Soho and Fitzrovia. While commercial galleries are at the forefront of the weekend—ranging from mega dealers like Hauser & Wirth down to smaller outfits like Amanda Wilkinson—a number of project spaces and non-commercial spaces are also taking part. The Royal Academy of Art's degree show is included in the curated art trail that helps map out your route, as is the recently launched residency-cum-gallery V.O. Curations. The works on show run the whole gamut too, from historic shows of Old Master and Modern artists to cutting-edge contemporary works.