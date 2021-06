A bad bank in India, which is slated to open this month, may help decrease one of the world’s worst bad-loan piles, but market participants believe the road ahead is lengthy. According to the Bloomberg Quint story, the news agency, which is expected to begin operations by the end of June, will likely handle stressed debt worth 2 trillion rupees ($27 billion) over time. That equates to around a fourth of the country’s non-performing debt. By consolidating poor loans from several lenders under one roof, the business should be able to speed up decision-making and boost bargaining strength when it comes to resolving these assets.