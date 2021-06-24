Cancel
Marin Software Surges on New Instacart Ad Integration

By M. Corey Goldman
Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarin Software (MRIN) - Get Report shares surged Thursday after the company said its ad management platform now lets users manage Instacart ads, something that allows brands to connect with customers more directly at the point of sale. Marin shares were up nearly 85% at $3.15 after the company announced...

www.thestreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Software#Instacart#Goods And Services#Marin Software Surges#Mrin#Marinone#Nasdaq
