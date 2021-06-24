Marin Software Surges on New Instacart Ad Integration

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Movement Industries Corporation (OTC PINK: MVNT) (the “Company”) is excited to announce the product launch of iChem. iChem is a fully integrated SaaS (Software as a Service) product with a hardware platform based on cellular and satellite communications modules and allows monitoring and control of all chemical injection assets. iChem could be the launching pad for a wide range of digital oilfield solutions for the future. The backbone of our growth strategy related to this iChem IoT (Internet of Things) software is dependent upon building on our reoccurring service model that is deployable and portable horizontally as well as vertically in our focus market. Mr. Linh Nguyen, CEO of the Company, stated: “We are among the first to release this proven IoT technology into the upstream chemical injections market. We are proud to say that the technology platform was built from the ground up with Movement Industries owning 100% of the code and this SaaS model. iChem is well on its way to becoming a high profit margin generator for the Company.”