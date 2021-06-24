Jim Cramer: Here's What Triggered the Torrid Rotation Most Didn't See Coming

Jim Cramer has a message for Wall Street: Stop hoping your company becomes the next "meme" stock. "So my bottom line: you can't aspire to be a meme stock. That means aspiring to be shorted. And the shorts just aren't that stupid to take that bait. Nevertheless, sadly, I think if I were short any stock with a more than 10% short position I think it is time to cover and cover right now because you have a target on your back and it is way too big to beat," Cramer wrote in his latest column on Real Money.