Time for a Sentiment Check
We're going to talk about sentiment, because I think it is becoming important again. Earlier this week, after Monday's rally, I noted that the put/call ratio was still relatively high at .80. Yet, the anecdotal chatter I saw was that everyone shrugged at last week's pullback. That changed on Wednesday. Now the put/call ratio is back to .70, so instead of just chatter, we have actual action where folks are putting their money where their mouths are.realmoney.thestreet.com