Time for a Sentiment Check

Gold markets are on the precipice of making a rather large move. At this point, it could go either way, but there are a couple of scenarios that I will run you through in order to give you an idea as to what you could anticipate. Before you look at the potential scenarios, you also need to keep a couple of things in mind in order to get an idea as to where gold could go. The first thing is the US dollar, which will continue to be the main driver of where gold goes, either directly or through the bond market.