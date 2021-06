Technology eases, simplifies, and speeds up daily business operations, from marketing and recruitment to record-keeping and data collection. Its role in industries is so vital that it is impossible to imagine the modern workplace without it. Technology is no longer an accessory but a necessity for maintaining communication, improving management, increasing productivity, strengthening security, and keeping up with globalization. Companies understand this, and for this reason, IT expenditure is steadily growing as more and more establishments invest in various strategic technological trends each year.