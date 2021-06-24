Parliamentary Committe calls for change in FCA culture to protect consumers and markets

On 24 June 2021, HM Treasury issued a call for evidence regarding the onshored Securitisation Regulation. Article 46 of the onshored Securitisation Regulation places a legal obligation on HM Treasury to review the functioning of the Regulation and lay a report in Parliament by 1 January 2022. There are a number of areas in this review obligation that must be assessed by HM Treasury. Each of these areas is covered in the call for evidence.