Parliamentary Committe calls for change in FCA culture to protect consumers and markets
The Treasury Committee publishes a unanimously-agreed report on the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) regulation of London Capital and Finance plc (LCF). LCF issued mini-bonds, an unregulated investment product that typically offers high returns, reflecting the high risks involved. The FCA directed LCF to withdraw its promotional material for mini-bonds in December 2018 as it was “misleading, not fair and unclear”.www.finextra.com