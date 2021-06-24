Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Improving predictive models for finance through the use of shared synthetic data

finextra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData is produced and collected at an unprecedented scale by users and companies. However, GDPR regulations impose strict restrictions on internal and external data sharing for public and private organizations. This is problematic in many ways. Consider healthcare, for instance, where clinicians would like to understand possible outcomes of available...

www.finextra.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Data Sharing#Data Protection#Information Privacy#Gdpr#Crm#The Synthetic Ecosystem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Sciencereadwrite.com

The Role of Data Science in Improving Customer Satisfaction

The world’s most successful companies set their focus on customer satisfaction. The reason being that customers leave organizations where they are not satisfied with the service. New products with unique and improved features will continue to pop up in the market. Still, the customer would rather continue doing business with...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Augmenting Data Using AugLy

Data augmentation is an important part when the dataset we are using does not contain much information so we cannot use this data alone to make a model out of it because the model will not be generalized due to lack of information in the training data. Let’s try to understand this by an example.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A numerically stable online implementation and exploration of WAIC through variations of the predictive density, using NIMBLE

We go through the process of crafting a robust and numerically stable online algorithm for the computation of the Watanabe-Akaike information criteria (WAIC). We implement this algorithm in the NIMBLE software. The implementation is performed in an online manner and does not require the storage in memory of the complete samples from the posterior distribution. This algorithm allows the user to specify a specific form of the predictive density to be used in the computation of WAIC, in order to cater to specific prediction goals. We then comment and explore via simulations the use of different forms of the predictive density in the context of different predictive goals. We find that when using marginalized predictive densities, WAIC is sensitive to the grouping of the observations into a joint density.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Remote Monitoring, Data Sharing Improve Glycemic Control in Patients With Diabetes

Improvements in glycemic control were seen as early as 3 months after program implementation and were sustained up to a year with continued program engagement. New research suggests that the implementation of a remote patient monitoring program that incorporates remote data sharing can improve glycemic control among adults with type 2 diabetes, according to a poster presented at the American Diabetes Association 81st Scientific Sessions.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

PieDAO partners with Linear Finance to create a synthetic DeFi token

June 24, 2021 — PieDAO, the pioneering decentralized asset manager for tokenized portfolios governed by a network of financial experts, announced today a strategic partnership with cross-chain synthetic asset protocol Linear Finance to create a synthetic token comprising both its large and small-cap decentralized finance index funds, DeFi+L and DeFi+S. The new token, LDEFI, will give investors exposure to a wide variety of DeFi tokens without the need to hold the underlying assets. This mutually beneficial collaboration combines PieDAO’s carefully researched index methodology with Linear Finance’s Linear.Exchange to list the upcoming synthetic token, amplifying portfolio diversification and bringing users’ favorite cross-chain DeFi index.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Data Questions Sepsis Prediction Models, Predictive Analytics

- In a recent evaluation of Epic Systems’ sepsis prediction model, scientists suggest that the model identifies those at risk of sepsis just 63 percent of the time. This is much lower than the model’s information sheet claims at between 76 and 83 percent, the researchers said. This comes as...
Computersarxiv.org

Classifying Textual Data with Pre-trained Vision Models through Transfer Learning and Data Transformations

Knowledge is acquired by humans through experience, and no boundary is set between the kinds of knowledge or skill levels we can achieve on different tasks at the same time. When it comes to Neural Networks, that is not the case, the major breakthroughs in the field are extremely task and domain specific. Vision and language are dealt with in separate manners, using separate methods and different datasets. In this work, we propose to use knowledge acquired by benchmark Vision Models which are trained on ImageNet to help a much smaller architecture learn to classify text. After transforming the textual data contained in the IMDB dataset to gray scale images. An analysis of different domains and the Transfer Learning method is carried out. Despite the challenge posed by the very different datasets, promising results are achieved. The main contribution of this work is a novel approach which links large pretrained models on both language and vision to achieve state-of-the-art results in different sub-fields from the original task. Without needing high compute capacity resources. Specifically, Sentiment Analysis is achieved after transferring knowledge between vision and language models. BERT embeddings are transformed into grayscale images, these images are then used as training examples for pretrained vision models such as VGG16 and ResNet.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Synthetic Data Accelerates AI for Neuroscience

Brain tumors can present as mental health disorders with neuropsychiatric symptoms. Synthetic data can be used to improve AI accuracy when datasets are sparse and when privacy is an issue. Michigan Medicine demonstrated an increase in AI performance to over 94 percent accuracy for detecting brain tumors using synthetic data.
Economyinformatica.com

Cloud Data Warehouse Modernization for Finance Analytics: Leveraging Finance KPIs

Like many other executives today, CFOs and finance officers are trying to make data-driven decisions to steer their businesses. These finance leaders rely on analytics insights derived from a wide range of data sources (including systems such as ERP, CRM, HR, and more) and finance KPIs (such as cash flow, revenue, and liquidity ratios). How can they wrangle a multitude of data sources and make sure they can access high-quality trusted data for business decision-making? For many organizations, the answer is a modern cloud data warehouse that enables faster, easier access to trusted data for finance analytics. The right finance analytics solution can help accelerate your time to value from cloud data warehouse modernization initiatives—and help your finance leaders access the data they need to make better business decisions.
Diseases & Treatmentsdatasciencecentral.com

Stroke Prediction using Data Analytics and Machine Learning

One branch of research uses Data Analytics and Machine Learning to predict stroke outcomes. Models can predict risk with high accuracy while maintaining a reasonable false positive rate. Stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organization [1], 5 million people worldwide suffer a...
Softwaretechinvestornews.com

Improving Data Availability for AI Models with Scality’s ARTESCA

Although many are wary of the massive amounts of data being generated by today's enterprises, all of that data is proving useful as more companies seek out ways to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML) analysis to innovate their processes. Scality offers a way to securely store that data in the cloud while still making it available at a moment's notice for real-time AI/ML operations through products like the new ARTESCA solution, which they showcased at May's AI Field Day event.
Computersarxiv.org

Revisiting Deep Learning Models for Tabular Data

The necessity of deep learning for tabular data is still an unanswered question addressed by a large number of research efforts. The recent literature on tabular DL proposes several deep architectures reported to be superior to traditional "shallow" models like Gradient Boosted Decision Trees. However, since existing works often use different benchmarks and tuning protocols, it is unclear if the proposed models universally outperform GBDT. Moreover, the models are often not compared to each other, therefore, it is challenging to identify the best deep model for practitioners.
Economybplans.com

How to Use Data to Improve Business Efficiency

In today’s digitized economy, efficiency is king. In fact, if you had to choose a single factor that determines the ultimate success or failure of an enterprise, efficiency would be it. And the businesses that focus on it — almost to the exclusion of all else – end up on top.
EconomyForexTV.com

UK Households' Optimism Towards Future Finances Improve In Q2

British households’ optimism about their finances over the next twelve months reached its highest level in five years in the second quarter, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The headline Scottish Widows household finance index, which measures households’ overall perceptions of financial wellbeing, rose to 44.7 in the...
Earth Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

The North American Regional Carbon Flux Model: Predicting Carbon Flux Using Inversely Estimated Target Data With a Neural Network

Creating a more effective model for CO2 flux in North America based on regional variables and inversely estimated target data. Can we create a carbon flux model that uses inverse model estimates of carbon flux to train a neural network? Instead of using scaled-up carbon flux data, we can use inverse model estimates that capture large-scale carbon flux features because they are directly linked to the atmospheric CO2 data. This differs from other models because instead of using site-level data for carbon flux, our model is using region-wide averages to provide a better idea of the activity of carbon flux over broader areas. But unlike site-level estimates, inverse fluxes lack some of the detailed information like the temporal resolution. By also using regional environmental variables, we can make a model for CO2 flux for North America by utilizing the inverse model method to create data-driven carbon flux estimates for a large region.
Computersarxiv.org

Improving Label Quality by Jointly Modeling Items and Annotators

We propose a fully Bayesian framework for learning ground truth labels from noisy annotators. Our framework ensures scalability by factoring a generative, Bayesian soft clustering model over label distributions into the classic David and Skene joint annotator-data model. Earlier research along these lines has neither fully incorporated label distributions nor explored clustering by annotators only or data only. Our framework incorporates all of these properties as:
Sciencearxiv.org

Discrepancies in Epidemiological Modeling of Aggregated Heterogeneous Data

Within epidemiological modeling, the majority of analyses assume a single epidemic process for generating ground-truth data. However, this assumed data generation process can be unrealistic, since data sources for epidemics are often aggregated across geographic regions and communities. As a result, state-of-the-art models for estimating epidemiological parameters, e.g.~transmission rates, can be inappropriate when faced with complex systems. Our work empirically demonstrates some limitations of applying epidemiological models to aggregated datasets. We generate three complex outbreak scenarios by combining incidence curves from multiple epidemics that are independently simulated via SEIR models with different sets of parameters. Using these scenarios, we assess the robustness of a state-of-the-art Bayesian inference method that estimates the epidemic trajectory from viral load surveillance data. We evaluate two data-generating models within this Bayesian inference framework: a simple exponential growth model and a highly flexible Gaussian process prior model. Our results show that both models generate accurate transmission rate estimates for the combined incidence curve at the cost of generating biased estimates for each underlying epidemic, reflecting highly heterogeneous underlying population dynamics. The exponential growth model, while interpretable, is unable to capture the complexity of the underlying epidemics. With sufficient surveillance data, the Gaussian process prior model captures the shape of complex trajectories, but is imprecise for periods of low data coverage. Thus, our results highlight the potential pitfalls of neglecting complexity and heterogeneity in the data generation process, which can mask underlying location- and population-specific epidemic dynamics.
Cell PhonesPosted by
HackerNoon

Gender Prediction Using Mobile App Data

I have developed a fascinating dataset — a list of users, installed applications, user gender, and statistics on the gender distribution for apps. For a successful advertising campaign, working with a segment is vital, and the gender of the user simplifies the work of selecting segments at times. I will tell you...