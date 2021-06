PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man fired his gun near two off-duty officers after allegedly following his ex-girlfriend inside a Valley bar. Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus told Arizona's Family that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near 96th Avenue and Camelback Road. Justus says the two officers were "employed in an off-duty capacity," and in full uniform. She says at some point during their off-duty shift, a person at the bar asked them to "remove" someone from the bar following an argument that happened inside. Police say it was the ex-girlfriend of the person who asked for him to be removed. The officers took the 37-year-old man off the property. He then got into his car and began to drive away.