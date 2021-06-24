Cancel
Wolfgang Van Halen’s ‘Mammoth WVH’ debut album reaches the top of the charts

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolfgang Van Halen has reached the top of the charts with his hugely successful ‘Mammoth WVH’ album. Following its release on June 11, the album has hit No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums, Hard Rock Albums and Independent Albums charts, as well as No. 2 on the Top Album Sales and Current Album Sales lists, and at No. 12 on the Billboard 200. Van Halen said on social media: “I’m blown away and eternally grateful for the support you’ve all given me. This is absolutely crazy. Thank you (Like seriously… a DEBUT ROCK album getting a top 15 placement on the Billboard Top 200 in 2021?! Absolutely insane. You are all incredible.)”

Wolfgang Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen
#Mammoth#Wvh#Guns N Roses
