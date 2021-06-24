Ayo Dosunmu Is a Two-Way Contributor and Ideal Fit in New York
Ayo Dosunmu, a guard from Illinois, has the intensity and skills that would benefit The Knicks. He could help New York on both sides of the ball. Quamdeen “Ayo” Dosunmu’s basketball journey began at Chicago’s Westinghouse College Prep, where he made an immediate impact as a freshman, leading his team to a conference championship. Dosunmu then went on to Morgan Park High School in Chi-Town and led his team to state championships in his junior and senior year, per Illini Men’s Basketball.theknickswall.com