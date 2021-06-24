Ayo Dosunmu Is a Two-Way Contributor and Ideal Fit in New York

Julius Randle and RJ Barrett finally showed life in the Game 4 blowout, and now it’s time for the Knicks’ role players to make an appearance in the dangerous Game 5. I don’t need to tell you that the New York Knicks are down 3-1 to Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks. If you’re reading this post, you’re either my mother (hi Mom!) who doesn’t really care but wants to be supportive, or you’ve already pulled your hair out multiple times over the course of the last week and a half, cursed your television and the basketball gods alike, and maybe even checked the Twitter status of Luca Vildoza and Mitchell Robinson for even the smallest glimmer of hope of the cavalry riding in like Gandalf reaching Helm’s Deep at first light on the fifth day.