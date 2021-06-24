Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ayo Dosunmu Is a Two-Way Contributor and Ideal Fit in New York

By Nick Scolaro
Posted by 
theknickswall
theknickswall
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ayo Dosunmu, a guard from Illinois, has the intensity and skills that would benefit The Knicks. He could help New York on both sides of the ball. Quamdeen “Ayo” Dosunmu’s basketball journey began at Chicago’s Westinghouse College Prep, where he made an immediate impact as a freshman, leading his team to a conference championship. Dosunmu then went on to Morgan Park High School in Chi-Town and led his team to state championships in his junior and senior year, per Illini Men’s Basketball.

theknickswall.com
theknickswall

theknickswall

New York City, NY
56
Followers
710
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

 https://www.theknickswall.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westinghouse College Prep#Morgan Park High School#Illini Men S Basketball#Espn#Loyola Chicago#Nba Draft#Brhoops#Pts#Reb#Bleacher Report#Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Can Reunite The 'New York Bulls'

The New York Knicks were one of the best Cinderella stories in the NBA. After finishing 21-45 last year, the Knicks captured the No. 4 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. With the Most Improved Player of the Year in Julius Randle and a Coach of the Year candidate in Tom Thibodeau in the mix, the Knicks have a bright, budding future.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 moves the Knicks need to make this offseason

The New York Knicks need to make a few moves this offseason to pick up ground in the East. After massively overachieving this season, the New York Knicks need to make a few moves to improve their roster if they really want to be a factor in the Eastern Conference next year.
NBAchatsports.com

Collin Sexton traded to NY Knicks in latest B/R piece

New York Knicks, Collin Sexton, Atlanta Hawks, Eastern Conference, NBA Most Improved Player Award, NBA Coach of the Year Award, Tom Thibodeau, New York City, Julius Randle, New York Knickerbockers. CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 03: Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers runs down court during the first half against...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lakers Rumors: 5 Players They Could Sign This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers are most likely going to undergo an offseason of change. While there might not be some blockbuster deals on the table just yet, the Lakers are always looking to improve their roster to successfully contend the following season. As long as LeBron James is on the roster, the Lakers must go all-in every season.
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

3 Teams Crazy Enough to Trade for Ben Simmons

In the aftermath of the Philadelphia 76ers' collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals last night, the first question I asked myself is how much longer is Ben Simmons under contract for, because the guy is about as helpful to the team in the fourth quarter as a pile of rocks. The answer, I discovered, was staggering -- four years and over $140 million.
NBAYardbarker

Knicks News, 6/25: Reggie Miller details what Knicks need to be contenders, JJ Redick interest

The New York Knicks blew everybody’s minds last season with their rise to playoff contention, courtesy of head coach Tom Thibodeau and Julius Randle. Randle took a notable leap forward in his development, averaging 24.1 points, 6.0 assists, and shot .456 from the field. He also connected on a career-high .411% from 3-PT, a noticeable difference from his .277 mark in 2019.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Get By With a Little Help From My Friends: On Role Players in the Playoffs

Julius Randle and RJ Barrett finally showed life in the Game 4 blowout, and now it’s time for the Knicks’ role players to make an appearance in the dangerous Game 5. I don’t need to tell you that the New York Knicks are down 3-1 to Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks. If you’re reading this post, you’re either my mother (hi Mom!) who doesn’t really care but wants to be supportive, or you’ve already pulled your hair out multiple times over the course of the last week and a half, cursed your television and the basketball gods alike, and maybe even checked the Twitter status of Luca Vildoza and Mitchell Robinson for even the smallest glimmer of hope of the cavalry riding in like Gandalf reaching Helm’s Deep at first light on the fifth day.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Knicks, Down 3-1, Not Ready to Throw in the Towel

NEW YORK, NY — After going down 3-1 in the series and a must-win Game 5 versus the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden looming on Wednesday night, the New York Knicks have found themselves in a familiar spot: being uncomfortable. However, being uncomfortable all season is a major reason for the team’s success this season.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

After Series End, Knicks Foundation Looks Towards Building for the Future

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Knicks’ lived a dream in the 2020–21 season. Julius Randle became the toast of the town just a season after just about everyone wanted to run him out of it. Derrick Rose became one of the most impactful players on the team after being traded for midseason. Tom Thibodeau brought together a “gutted, rudderless” roster and steered the team in the complete opposite direction. New York saw its first winning season and playoff berth in eight years.