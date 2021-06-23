Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

City News and Announcements

carson.org
 8 days ago

The Prison Hill Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) area and the motorized trailhead/parking located on Golden Eagle Lane will be closed during red flag warning days. A red flag warning is a forecast warning issued by the National Weather Service to inform the public, firefighters, and land management agencies that conditions are ideal for wildland fire ignition, and rapid spread. Red flag criteria occur whenever a geographical area has been in a dry spell for a week or two, and the National Fire Danger Rating System (NFDRS) is high to extreme and the following forecast weather parameters are forecasted to be met:

www.carson.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Temperature#Wildland Fire#Wind Speeds#City News#Ohv#Nfdrs#Forecast Weather Gov#Nevadafireinfo Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
NWS
Related
Carson City, NVcarson.org

City Services (Online or By Phone)

PUBLIC INFORMATION ON A FORMAL AMENDMENT TO THE CARSON AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION (CAMPO) TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM (TIP) The proposed amendment adds three projects into the Carson Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (CAMPO) Federal Fiscal Years 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The projects proposed to be added are for Jump Around Carson (JAC) transit. They include funding for continued operations expenses for JAC Assist using Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2020 and 2021 Federal Transit Administration (FTA) section 5310 funding, provided at 100% federal share. The amendment also adds a project to support deployment of a Contactless Fare Payment System for JAC buses and a capital improvements project to add solar powered lighting to JAC bus stops and bus shelters. Additional project details are available at the Carson City Public Works Department and on the CAMPO website at www.carsonareampo.com.
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

City officially rings the good news

It takes no stretch of the mind’s creative powers to imagine that audible sound effect—connoting financial acquisition—ringing out through the City of Marinette’s City Hall Tuesday night. During a special Common Council meeting, council members officially approved the acceptance of a whopping $3.895 million grant funded through the U.S. Department...
Statesville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

City of Statesville holiday schedule announced

Statesville City offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. There will be no garbage collection on this day. The revised schedule for July 5-9 for residential routes is:. Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected on Wednesday.
Las Vegas, NVaudacy.com

NV Energy warns of new scam making the rounds

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - NV Energy said this week that they've recently seen a significant increase in scam calls to our business and residential customers. The callers falsely identify themselves as NV Energy and threaten immediate disconnection and demand immediate payment, often via Zelle or MoneyPak card. The utility...
Beaver County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Beaver FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Amarillo has expanded the * Flood Watch to include Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma, including the following area, Beaver. Portions of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, Deaf Smith, Lipscomb and Oldham. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Friday evening. * Slow moving line of showers and thunderstorms expected across the entire Panhandles this evening. Rain rates between 1 to 3 inches per hour will be possible. Locally higher amounts can`t be ruled out. * Already saturated soils and urban areas that have poor runoff will be prone to flooding. Travelers should be alert when approaching any water covered areas or when entering intense rainfall, as visibility may be poor and road conditions could quickly deteriorate.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 17:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 645 PM PDT. * At 445 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tuscarora.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cotton, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-02 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cotton; Stephens FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Norman has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of southern Oklahoma and southwest Oklahoma, including the following areas, in southern Oklahoma, Stephens. In southwest Oklahoma, Cotton. * Through this evening * Additional rainfall is expected today across parts of southwestern Oklahoma. With nearly saturated ground, sustained or heavy rainfall will likely cause flooding.
EnvironmentKTVL

Wildfire smoke expected to start drifting into Western Washington

Wildfire smoke is expected to start drifting into Western Washington from Canada, raising questions about air quality this holiday weekend. Depending on where you plan on spending the Fourth of July, wildfire smoke could make for a colorful show, or poor air quality. The National Weather Service says smoke from...
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Carolina, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 22:15:00 Expires: 2021-07-01 00:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bayamon; Carolina; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bayamon in Puerto Rico Carolina in Puerto Rico Catano in Puerto Rico Guaynabo in Puerto Rico San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 1100 PM AST. * At 915 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Harney County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burns BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Burns BLM An increasing threat of thunderstorms late this afternoon across Burns BLM Thunderstorm threat increases Thursday .An upper low over Utah drifts northward Thursday bringing additional moisture into the region. This should bring an increasing coverage of thunderstorms to the Nevada border region and northward towards Burns. some wetting rains are possible as these storms are expected to be slow moving due to the weak transport winds aloft. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR BURNS BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 636 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR LIGHTNING The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM PDT Thursday. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms expected by late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Another round of thunderstorms is expected for Thursday. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Up to 40 mph possible.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 17:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 538 PM MST, areas of dust were along a line extending from 21 miles north of Tyson to 6 miles northwest of Paloma to 8 miles south of Sundad, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 39 and 102. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 16 and 22. Locations impacted include Tacna, Sentinel, Paloma, Tyson, Dateland, Sundad, Mohawk, Roll and Hyder. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Emporia, KSKVOE

WEATHER: Brief funnel clouds reported south of Emporia

There were several reports of funnel clouds south of Emporia and near Olpe in the late evening hours Wednesday. National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Reese says a boundary layer produced enough vorticity to create small, short-lived funnels, but the atmosphere was not supportive of those funnels reaching the ground. Instability...
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of the Paria River slot canyon! Flood waters will flow down the Paria River, reaching the confluence with the Colorado River at Lees Ferry around 9:00 PM MST/10:00 PM MDT. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Paria River in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 347 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Paria River. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Paria River. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Paria River. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lees Ferry, Grand Canyon National Park, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following slot canyons Paria River upstream of Lees Ferry and Cathedral Wash near Marble Canyon. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 89A between mile markers 539 and 561. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lake Charles, LAOrange Leader

NWS Lake Charles Tropical Weather Update: 1 PM 6.30.21

The National Weather Service is monitoring two tropical waves east of the Windward Islands. The first wave is just east of the islands and is not expected to develop. At this time, we are not concerned with this system. The second wave is between the Windward Islands and African coast...
Kiowa County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Kiowa The National Weather Service in Norman has extended the * Flood Warning for Southern Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma Northern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 118 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated periods of moderate to heavy rain continuing across the warning area. Flooding is already occurring in low lying and poor drainage areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Anadarko, Cache, Elgin, Apache, Snyder, Fletcher, Cyril, Sterling, Fort Cobb, Verden, Cement, Chattanooga, Mountain Park, Medicine Park, Indiahoma, Manitou, Faxon, Lake Lawtonka and Meers. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area through this afternoon.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 17:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 513 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Moapa Town, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Overton, Moapa Town, Moapa Valley, Valley Of Fire, Overton Beach and Logandale. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 79 and 97. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH