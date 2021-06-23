Fly Fishing: How to Beat the Wind
Some of the best saltwater fly-fishing opportunities occur when it’s windy, and whether you deal with the wind as a friend or a foe will make or break the day. Capt. Joe Hughes of Jersey Cape Guide Service looks at wind as a challenge and says, “The biggest obstacle for beginning and intermediate fly anglers in saltwater is the ever-present wind. Saltwater fly fishermen who wait for windless, bluebird days are going to be relegated to fishing a handful of times a year. I find the challenge of the wind in fly fishing one of the more appealing parts of the sport.”www.onthewater.com