Fly Fishing: How to Beat the Wind

A fly-fishing experience has been on my bucket list for as long as I can remember. I see it as a very intentional and peaceful activity. The vision of standing knee deep in a cool bubbling river, casting a line to just the right spot seems grounding and relaxing. And then there’s the explosive thrill of setting the hook and reeling in a fish that sounds challenging and exhilarating. The perfect balance of patience and attention, focus and rest. The catch-and-release protocol for sustainable fly-fishing is even better, more like a game and less like a hunt which makes this type of fishing more attractive and appealing.