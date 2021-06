Worcester got on top early, scoring twice in the third and adding four runs in the fifth en route to a 8-5 win over the host Sea Unicorns on Friday. Dakota Harris put the Bravehearts (10-9) on the board with an RBI double and Tayven Kelley singled in another a short time later to make it 2-0 in the third. Harris, Gavin Noriega and Shrewsbury's Christian Siciliano all singled in runs in the fifth to extend Worcester's lead to 6-0 and in the sixth Kelley and Sebastian Salado each singled in a run to make it 8-2.