Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota House passes $7 billion transportation budget bill

By Carter Woodiel
ktwb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Another piece of Minnesota’s budget picture fell into place when the House passed a $7 billion transportation funding bill. The bill includes money for two new bus rapid transit lines for the Twin Cities. It preserves the Northstar commuter rail line. It includes money for a second daily Amtrak train between St. Paul and Chicago. It will outfit state troopers with body cameras. And it will reopen driver’s exam locations closed due to COVID-19.

Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
