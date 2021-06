The IRS is playing a massive game of catch-up at the moment, now that we’re more than a month beyond this year’s extended federal filing deadline of May 17 — the date that was chosen to give people more time to finalize their taxes as a result of ongoing complications related to the coronavirus pandemic. To get a sense of how backed up the IRS is, the tax agency says that as of June 23, 2021, it had 17.5 million unprocessed individual federal tax returns in the pipeline still needing to be dealt with. “Unprocessed returns include tax year 2020 returns...