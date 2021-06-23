Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet could achieve global coverage by September

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Starlink satellite internet service may have the capability to provide users in far-flung regions around the world with high-speed connections before the year ends. SpaceX has deployed 1,800 or so satellites for the Starlink constellation so far. While that number’s just a fraction of the 12,000 satellites regulators already approved for the constellation, it’s enough to enable worldwide coverage. According to Reuters, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell has revealed at a web conference that the service will be able to offer continuous global coverage once all 1,800 satellites reach their operational orbit. The aerospace corporation expects that to happen as soon as September this year.

wmleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwynne Shotwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Access#Reuters#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Philippines
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Satellites
Country
Spain
News Break
Industry
News Break
FCC
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Aerospace & DefenseComputer Weekly

OneWeb confirms successful launch and contact with 36 new satellites

Just months after being rescued from bankruptcy, low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company OneWeb is in ramp-up mode in establishing a constellation of craft to bring broadband to hard-to-reach places around the globe. The company has confirmed the launch of the latest 36 satellites in its fleet by Arianespace...
Aerospace & Defenseeverythingrf.com

Airbus Selects the EUTELSAT 36D Satellite for its Latest Ultra High Frequency Payload

The new Ultra High Frequency (UHF) payload from Airbus Defence and Space will be carried by Eutelsat Communications’ EUTELSAT 36D satellite. Airbus Defence and Space has already received firm pre-commitments on this payload. Operating in the dedicated 225-400 MHz frequency band, the payload will address French governmental applications and other allied governmental applications to support communications over the EMEA region.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Lunar Exploration as a Service: From landers to spacesuits, NASA is renting rather than owning

NASA’s Human Landing System (HLS) program is the biggest bet the agency has made on the commercial space industry since the commercial crew program a decade ago. NASA decided to procure landing services rather than the landers themselves, awarding a $2.9 billion contract to SpaceX April 16 to fund development of a lunar lander based on the company’s Starship vehicle and fly one demonstration mission with astronauts.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Exolaunch Delivers One Ton of Small Satellites into Orbit on SpaceX’s Transporter-2 Rideshare Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 30, 2021 (Exolaunch PR) – Exolaunch, the launch, deployment and integration services provider for the New Space industry, announced a successful launch of 29 satellites totaling one metric ton for its customers from the United States, South America and Europe on a dedicated rideshare mission of SpaceX’s SmallSat Rideshare Program. The mission, named ‘Fingerspitzengefühl’, lifted off on June 30 at 19:31 UTC on Falcon 9 ‘Transporter-2’, completing one of the largest and most diverse rideshare missions for Exolaunch. With this launch, Exolaunch has flown 170 small satellites on multiple launch vehicles.
Businessthetravelinsider.info

Will Elon Musk’s Starlink Service Revolutionize Internet Prices, Speed, and Availability?

This is the second part of a three part article series. In the first part, we explained the growing need for fast internet, everywhere. In this second part, we talk about Elon Musk’s new Starlink internet service; the third part talks about other and competing exciting new technologies that also promise to deliver the fast affordable internet that is becoming so essential.
Aerospace & Defensemorningbrew.com

SpaceX’s Starlink Internet Service Has 69,420 Users

SpaceX’s Starlink is making progress supplying broadband internet to the world via satellites, with active users growing from just 10,000 in February to...69,420, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said yesterday. Musk added that Starlink could offer service everywhere except polar regions by August. Starlink provides internet via a network of over...
Aerospace & Defensetheedgemarkets.com

Elon Musk’s Starlink to deliver Internet nearly worldwide within weeks

(June 30): Elon Musk’s satellite network Starlink is on track to beam broadband internet everywhere in the world except polar regions by August, he said on Tuesday. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. has launched more than 1,500 satellites so far and has Starlink operations in about a dozen countries, Musk said during a presentation at the Mobile World Congress conference. That’s costing a lot. SpaceX’s total investment in the network will be between $5 billion and $10 billion before cash flow is positive, he said.
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

SpaceX plans to use its Starlink internet on Starship orbital launch to demonstrate connection quality

SpaceX plans to show that its network of Starlink low-Earth orbit satellites can provide “unprecedented volumes of telemetry and enable communications during atmospheric reentry” even during the parts of the launch where communications signals are typically lost due to the presence of “ionized plasma” in the atmosphere during the re-entry phase (via Michael Baylor on Twitter). If it works, it could provide better than ever live data for SpaceX during its test flight, which should help with the Starship and Super Heavy launch system’s development — and it could mean better, more spectacular views for those of us just watching from home via livestream, too.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Elon Musk looks to begin worldwide satellite internet by September

Starlink, the satellite internet arm of Elon Musk's SpaceX, has said it is hoping to offer global internet coverage by this September. The low-Earth orbiting satellite network, which is currently providing beta services in 11 countries, is planning to deploy a total of 12,000 satellites at a cost of $10 billion.
Businessfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Elon Musk's Starlink Gets Permission to Offer Internet in Mexico

Elon Musk will now be able to sell his satellite internet in Mexican territory, through his company Starlink Satellite Systems México, S. de RL de CV. The company of the founder of Tesla obtained the permits to offer its services in the country. The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) granted Starlink...

Comments / 0

Community Policy