Business

Pound on hold ahead of BoE decision

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound is unchanged on Thursday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3957, down 0.01% on the day. All eyes are on the Bank of England, which will set the key interest rate later in the day. With the economy reopening, investors are carefully watching for any hints from the bank about a tightening in policy earlier than expected. Economic indicators, such as the May PMIs, indicate that the recovery continues to gain traction. As well, inflation has been increasing, and the markets were all abuzz when US inflation surged. UK inflation rose to 2.1%, which is noteworthy because it breached above the BoE’s inflation target of 2.0%. We can expect the bank to address higher inflation at today’s meeting. At the same time, Covid has resurged in the UK, to the extent that the much-anticipated Freedom Day, scheduled for June 21, has been delayed for four weeks.

Andy Haldane
#Boe#Us Inflation#British Pound#Uk#Boe#European#Gbp Usd#The Bank Of England#Qe#Uk Pmi#Oanda Corporation
U.K.
Business

ACY Securities daily market and currency commentary

Stocks Extend Rally, Dollar Mostly Lower, Risk Cautious. Summary: The US Core PCE Index, rumoured to be the favourite inflation measure of the Federal Reserve, eased on a month-to-month basis to 0.5% May from a previous 0.7%, and lower than expectations of 0.6%. Annually, the Core PCE inflation gauge rose 3.4% to May from3.1%, matching forecasts. Equity prices lifted, and the US Dollar was mostly lower against its rivals. The PCE reading supported the Fed’s position that inflation is transitory. A popular gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the USD/DXY (Dollar Index) closed little changed at 91.80 from 91.78. Sterling slipped further to 1.3880 (1.3933 Friday), finishing as worst performing major.UK Health MinisterMatt Hancock resigned after breaking coronavirus restrictions that he himself imposed. Last week, the Bank of England concluded its monetary policy meeting with a less hawkish tone than traders had expected. The Australian Dollar dipped to 0.7585 from 0.7592 as greater Sydney imposed a two-week lockdown due to a growing Covid-19 outbreak. Against the Yen, the Greenback eased to 110.82 from 111.00 on Friday and an overnight high at 111.14. The Euro finished with modest gains at 1.1935(1.1925 Friday).USD/CAD (US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar) finished at 1.2320 from 1.2310. Against the Singapore Dollar the Greenback eased to 1.3425 from 1.3455 while USD/THB(USDollar vs Thai Baht) climbed to 31.90 (31.80). Wall Street stocks extended their rally. The DOW rose 0.53% to 34,495 while the S&P 500 was up a modest 0.21% to 4,285 (4,272).
Currencies

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Dollar Drives in Data Heavy Week

- GBP/USD in possible 1.38-to-1.40 range short-term. - USD in driving seat after BoE’s cold water stymies GBP. - U.S. PMIs, IMF’s COFER report in focus ahead of payrolls. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3802-1.3830. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The...
Markets

Dubai: Gold prices inch up as dollar weakens

Jun. 28—DUBAI — Gold prices were stable at the opening of the global markets on Monday morning as dollar fell and weaker-than-expected US inflation allayed worries about an early monetary policy tightening by the Fed. Spot gold was up 0.01 per cent at $1,782.55 per ounce by 9.18am UAE time....
Stocks

London pre-open: Stocks seen steady after muted Asian session

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a quiet open on Monday following a subdued session in Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open unchanged at 7,136. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As we head towards the end of the month and the end of the quarter it is notable that so far in 2021 equity markets look set to complete five successive months of gains, since the modest losses seen in January, with markets here in Europe set for a quiet start this morning, with Asia markets subdued and Hong Kong markets delayed by a rainstorm warning.
Business
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as investors evaluate Fed's policy view

* Gold struggling to challenge the $1,800 level - analyst. June 28 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday as a firm dollar weighed, although bullion traded in a tight range as investors remained on the sidelines given the U.S. Federal Reserve’s mixed signals on policy tightening. Spot gold was 0.2%...
Markets

Dollar's Upside Correction Stalls After 3-4 Weeks Of Gains

The greenback had a tough week. It fell against most currencies. Our GDP-weighted currency index snapped a three-week drop, which ended an eight-week advance. The combination of a seemingly more hawkish Federal Reserve and position squaring around the expiration of futures and options had pushed the greenback dramatically higher and stretched the technical conditions. It had traded three standard deviations away from its 20-day moving average, for example, against several major currencies.
Markets

Pound to Dollar Rate Remains Flat Following BoE Meeting

The pound was hovering above the 1.39 level as the new week dawned, having lost ground against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England decided to leave the cost of borrowing and bond purchases untouched. The central bank voted unanimously to keep interest rates at a historic low of 0.1%, and an 8-1 vote confirmed that the total target stock of asset purchases would remain at £895 billion – Andy Haldane, the outgoing chief economist, was the only dissenting vote.
Currencies

Sterling rises but still set for worst month since September

LONDON, June 28 (Businesshala) – Traders rose sterling on Monday for the dollar’s end versus the worst month since September, with a focus on political risks this week. This month, sterling fell below $1.38 for the first time since April, when the US Federal Reserve surprised the market by signaling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected.
Business

BoJ Summary: Inflation Likely To Rise In H2 2021

Japan’s inflation is likely to rise in the second half of 2021 as pent-up demand starts materializing, Bank of Japan policymakers said at the monetary policy meeting held on June 17 and 18. According to the summary of opinions, inflation is set to be around zero percent in the short...
Business

Pound-Australian Dollar Week Ahead: Upside Limited as RBA Holds Key to Higher Levels

- GBP/AUD holds 1.83, is well supported above 1.82. - But faces confinement in 1.83-1.84 range short-term. - As RBA looms over AUD, after BoE leaves GBP hanging. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7810-1.7940. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8290-1.8328. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an...
Personal Finance

The Bank of England needs to stop talking about cash in circulation

Last Wednesday the new polymer £50 banknote, featuring Alan Turing, entered circulation, representing the final phase of UK currency modernisation, a project that started in 2015 with the polymer £5, followed by the 12-sided £1 coin (2016), the polymer £10 (2017) and polymer £20 (2020). With Scottish and Northern Irish note issuers also modernising the majority of their banknotes, it has been an exceptionally busy time for the cash and retail industry.
Business

Euro Forecast: Inflation Data May Prompt Fall in EUR/USD Price

After last week’s strong Eurozone PMI and German Ifo data, Euro traders this coming week should focus on inflation numbers from Germany Tuesday and then the Eurozone as a whole Wednesday. The problem is that the European Central Bank will not be raising interest rates in the foreseeable future so...
Business

Dollar Firm as Traders Brace for U.S. Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S. inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate rises. Early Asia trade was steady, with the euro pinned below its 200-day moving average at $1.1930...
Grocery & Supermaket
Daily Mail

Supermarket shelves could be empty in food shortage within WEEKS after loss of 100,000 HGV drivers due to Covid and Brexit, industry chiefs warn

British shoppers could face a summer of food shortages due to a shortage of more than 100,000 lorry drivers, experts have warned. A double impact from Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a staff shortages after Eastern European drivers returned home. And the disruption to the chilled food supply...
Markets

GBP/USD Forecast: Further declines likely in the near-term

The Pound remains pressured by the BOE’s dovish surprise. UK June GFK Consumer Confidence Survey printed at -9, worse than the -7 expected. GBP/USD is technically bearish, could extend its decline to sub-1.3800. The GBP/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day, ending Friday at 1.3876. The pound kept suffering...
Stocks

European Stocks Close On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday as investors largely refrained from making significant moves, although optimism about strong economic recovery outweighed concerns about inflation and rendered the mood a bit positive. A slew of upbeat economic data from the euro area and the U.S., and...