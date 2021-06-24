Cataract Surgery Protocols Lack Consistency Across the Globe

This study evaluated the accuracy of total keratometry (TK) and standard keratometry (K) for intraocular lens (IOL) power calculation in eyes treated with femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery. The retrospective study included a retrospective analysis of data from 62 patients (91 eyes) who underwent uneventful femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery with Artis PL E (Cristalens Industrie, Lannion, France) IOL implantation by a single surgeon between May 2020 and December 2020 in Severance Hospital, Seoul, South Korea. The new IOLMaster 700 biometry device (Carl Zeiss Meditec, Jena, Germany) was used to calculate TK and K. The mean absolute error (MAE), median absolute error (MedAE), and the percentages of eyes within prediction errors of ± 0.25 D, ± 0.50 D, and ± 1.00 D were calculated for all IOL formulas (SRK/T, Hoffer-Q, Haigis, Holladay 1, Holladay 2, and Barrett Universal II). There was strong agreement between K and TK (intraclass correlation coefficient = 0.99), with a mean difference of 0.04 D. For all formulas, MAE tended to be lower for TK than for K, and relatively lower MAE and MedAE values were observed for SRK/T and Holladay 1. Furthermore, for all formulas, a greater proportion of eyes fell within ± 0.25 D of the predicted postoperative spherical equivalent range in the TK group than in the K group. However, differences in MAEs, MedAEs, and percentages of eyes within the above prediction errors were not statistically significant. In conclusion, TK and K exhibit comparable performance for refractive prediction in eyes undergoing femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery.