Cataract Surgery Protocols Lack Consistency Across the Globe

By Staff
reviewofoptometry.com
 6 days ago

Though it may be one of the most common surgeries performed worldwide, new research suggests inconsistencies in perioperative cataract care are the norm, including some prevalent and expensive trends that lack scientific backing. Best Practices in Cataract Comanagement. Dr. Gurwood offers the following tips when comanaging cataract patients:. When making...

reviewofoptometry.com
GermanyNature.com

Prediction accuracy of conventional and total keratometry for intraocular lens power calculation in femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery

This study evaluated the accuracy of total keratometry (TK) and standard keratometry (K) for intraocular lens (IOL) power calculation in eyes treated with femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery. The retrospective study included a retrospective analysis of data from 62 patients (91 eyes) who underwent uneventful femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery with Artis PL E (Cristalens Industrie, Lannion, France) IOL implantation by a single surgeon between May 2020 and December 2020 in Severance Hospital, Seoul, South Korea. The new IOLMaster 700 biometry device (Carl Zeiss Meditec, Jena, Germany) was used to calculate TK and K. The mean absolute error (MAE), median absolute error (MedAE), and the percentages of eyes within prediction errors of ± 0.25 D, ± 0.50 D, and ± 1.00 D were calculated for all IOL formulas (SRK/T, Hoffer-Q, Haigis, Holladay 1, Holladay 2, and Barrett Universal II). There was strong agreement between K and TK (intraclass correlation coefficient = 0.99), with a mean difference of 0.04 D. For all formulas, MAE tended to be lower for TK than for K, and relatively lower MAE and MedAE values were observed for SRK/T and Holladay 1. Furthermore, for all formulas, a greater proportion of eyes fell within ± 0.25 D of the predicted postoperative spherical equivalent range in the TK group than in the K group. However, differences in MAEs, MedAEs, and percentages of eyes within the above prediction errors were not statistically significant. In conclusion, TK and K exhibit comparable performance for refractive prediction in eyes undergoing femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery.
ophthalmologytimes.com

Phaco power modulation boosts safety, efficacy in cataract surgery

Surgeons now have an increasing range of technologies for modulating phaco power to achieve the best results in cataract surgery. This article was reviewed by Dr Lisa Park. The goal in cataract surgery is perfection in nuclear disassembly, performed with just the right amount of phaco energy—not too much, not too little—according to Dr Lisa Park, associate professor at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, United States.
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

MIGS and cataract surgery option offers positive results

Retrospective review highlights the sustained efficacy of combination procedure. Results from 5 years of follow-up show that minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) with simultaneous implantation of 2 trabecular microbypass stents (iStent Inject, Glaukos) combined with phacoemulsification is safe and provides durable moderate lowering of IOP. It also reduced the burden...
Durham, NCMedicalXpress

New protocol aims for early extubation in cardiac surgery patients

(HealthDay)—The Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control quality improvement approach can be used to increase the rate of early extubation in adults following cardiac surgery, according to a study published in the June 1 issue of Critical Care Nurse. Myra F. Ellis, R.N., from Duke University Hospital in Durham, North...
HealthHarvard Health

Not yet ready for cataract surgery? Try these tips

Starting around age 40, the lenses of your eyes start becoming cloudy, a condition known as cataracts. In many people, cataracts eventually become so dense that their vision becomes blurry or distorted. By age 80, more than half of Americans will have developed a cataract or had cataract surgery. This...
FitnessPosted by
TBR News Media

Medical Compass: Reducing cataract risk with diet

Lower meat and higher citrus intake may reduce cataracts. We often think of cataracts as a symptom of age, but we can take an active role in preventing them. Cataracts are defined as an opacity or cloudiness of the lens in the eye, which decreases vision over time as it progresses. It’s very common for both eyes to be affected.
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Assessing IOL options for cataract patients

In recognition of Cataract Awareness Month, Fasika Woreta, MD, MPH, discusses IOL options for cataract patients. Fasika Woreta, MD, MPH, of the Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, discusses the determining factors and indicators to consider when treating cataract patients with IOLs.
Shreveport, LAwestcentralsbest.com

Cataract surgery helps eyesight, mental health

SHREVEPORT, La. -- As Cataract Awareness Month is celebrated in June it's important to know how cataracts affect more than eyesight. A cataract is a clouding of the normally clear lens of the eye. It is the leading cause of blindness worldwide but is easily treatable through surgery. Cataract surgery...
Food & DrinksPhys.org

Fish nutrition database to help combat malnutrition across the globe

A treasure trove of vital nutritional data about fish species is being made freely available and accessible globally—plugging a knowledge gap that will bolster efforts to tackle malnutrition across the world. Despite fish being an essential component in the diet of more than 3 billion people around the world, and...
Healthhealthday.com

Robotic Platforms Not Superior for Abdominopelvic Surgery

MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For adults undergoing abdominopelvic surgery, robot-assisted surgery currently offers no clear advantage over laparoscopy or open surgery, and it increases operative duration compared with laparoscopy, according to a systematic review published online June 29 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Naila H. Dhanani,...
Healthhealthing.ca

Five myths about cataracts and cataract surgery

The word “cataract” is derived from the Latin word cataracta, meaning waterfall. Similar to the white appearance of rapidly descending water, the term was used metaphorically to describe the white opacities that form in a mature human lens. A cloudy lens leads to blurring of vision, decrease in contrast sensitivity, yellowed vision with dulled colours, and difficulties with night vision and glare.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Pharmacologic Treatment of Migraine: Current and Emerging Therapies

Pharmacists should assess patient comorbidities, symptoms, and history to ensure the selection of the most appropriate migraine medication. Migraines or severe headaches affect 15.9% of the population each year and prevalence is approximately twice as high in females than in males. There is a significant burden within marginalized groups, with nearly 40% of those who experience migraine being unemployed and a similar percentage classified as “poor” or “near poor.”1.
Healthmasterdoctor.net

Surgeons should be familiar with manual small-incision cataract surgery

The advent of Kelman phacoemulsification transformed cataract surgery by decreasing the incision size, increasing safety and improving efficiency. For more than 99% of the cataract surgeries that we perform, modern-day phacoemulsification is our preferred technique, but it requires expensive equipment and the per case cost is high. Surgeons in other countries have evolved manual extracapsular cataract surgery into an efficient and safe procedure, well suited for dense brunescent cataracts. This technique, termed manual small-incision cataract surgery , is easy to learn for an.
Pharmaceuticalscannabisnewsworld.com

Delta-8 THC sales through the roof across the globe

In the last few months, sales of Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-8 THC) have been through the roof. Delta-8 THC comes from the cannabis sativa plant, which produces hemp and marijuana. People have said it has similar physiological effects as Delta-9, however, it is less potent and creates a high while still leaving the individual clear-headed. Some users have reported that it induces lower levels of paranoia and anxiety. There are many online stores selling products that contain Delta-8 THC in the UK. It is rare you will find Delta-8 THC in significant concentrations. This results in some confusion around Delta-8 THC. Differences between delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC While Delta-8 THC may be a good alternative to Delta-9 THC, there are still some differences between them. The main difference is due to the location of a critical chemical bond. Delta-9 THC and delta-8 THC both contain double bonds in their molecular chain. Delta-9 THC has the bond on the 9th carbon chain. On the other hand, delta-8 THC contains double bonds that bond on the 8th carbon chain. RELATED ARTICLE: CBD vs THC – know the differences CONTINUE READING While this is a subtle contrast, it has noticeable effects on how the body’s endocannabinoid receptors bind and respond to the molecule. Delta-8 THC is also more stable. Delta-9 THC is easily oxidised to turn into cannabinol (CBN) or delta-8 THC. Delta-8 also promotes a longer shelf life and is half the strength of delta-9 THC. Dividing the cannabis industry The popularity of delta-8 THC is also leading to a divide in the cannabis industry on the marijuana and hemp sides. Some consumers say it is an alternative for those looking for an intoxicating high without the stress and frustration resulting from consuming these highly potent THC supplements. Others speculate that delta-8…
Diseases & Treatmentsvisionsource.com

The History of Cataract Treatment

Cataracts are the world’s leading cause of blindness, and the history of treating them is long and fascinating. Over 20 million adults 40 and up in the US will develop cataracts, and by the time they reach 80, half of them will. Normally, the lenses in our eyes are filled with transparent protein, but the protein can become clumped together over time and turn opaque, resulting in symptoms such as light sensitivity, glare, dim or clouded vision, halo effects around lights, impaired night vision, double vision in a single eye, faded colors, and more frequent changes to glasses prescriptions.
Foreign PolicyCouncil on Foreign Relations

The plan to 'Build Back Better' across the globe isn't enough to counter China

Below is an excerpt of an op-ed originally published at The Hill. For too long, the U.S. response to Belt and Road has been to highlight its pitfalls and warn countries not to accept Chinese financing or technology, without offering an alternative. For the first time, the United States is now putting forward a comprehensive, affirmative agenda. Build Back Better World also emphasizes the right things — transparency, economic, environmental, and social sustainability, good governance and high standards. Still, it is unclear whether Build Back Better World will have the tools it needs to compete.
HealthNature.com

Cost-effective and adaptable cataract surgery simulation with basic technology

To assess the subjective validity of a cost-effective and adaptable cataract surgery simulation technique using basic technology. We devised and filmed a range of simulation techniques that mimic steps of phacoemulsification cataract surgery using various “everyday” basic materials. This video was combined in a “parallel” fashion with live cataract surgery so that all steps of surgery were simulated. Subsequently, we distributed an online subjective validation questionnaire on Google Forms with the embedded simulation video in a generic invitation that was forwarded via email and/or text messages/WhatsApp messenger amongst Ophthalmologists of all grades within our regions (Kent, Surrey and Sussex, London and Wales Postgraduate Deaneries).