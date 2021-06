It has been long rumored that the foldable smartphone market is all set to expand next year. While Samsung and HUAWEI have been in the segment for a couple of years now, Google could try its hands at the foldable market. Xiaomi has already showcased its foldable in China, and other Chinese OEMs like OPPO and Vivo are also said to introduce their foldable phones by the end of this year. Now, HONOR is also tipped to launch a foldable.