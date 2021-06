Elon Musk has caused the price of CumRocket to shoot up by nearly 400 per cent in just 10 minutes after he tweeted a series of emojis that appeared to reference the adult-themed cryptocurrency.The alternative crypto, which describes itself as “the leading 18+ NFT platform for adult creators”, rose from $0.06 to $0.28 on Saturday following the tech billionaire’s apparent endorsement.>> Follow all the latest price updates and predictions with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketThe use of the splash and rocket emoji is commonly used by CumRocket’s fans online, while the inclusion of a moon emoji signified...