Financial Services Team Volunteers at Food Bank

Every year the Wilkes University Financial Services team works closely with students and their families to help them understand the financial aid process, and to make it more personal, manageable and affordable. But when the pandemic hit, the close-knit team experienced first-hand how hard-hit some members of the community were affected—both financially and emotionally. “We heard a lot of compelling stories from families that were struggling, and while we always help as much as we can, we wished we could do more,” said Christy Snedeker, Associate Director of Financial Aid.