Prolonged HCQ Therapy Linked to Higher Risk of Retinopathy

By Staff
reviewofoptometry.com
 6 days ago

The popular antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has been a prominent treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus for more than half a century, and most recently it’s also been subject to much scrutiny and debate over its potential merits in treating patients infected by COVID-19. Retinopathy caused by HCQ, though rare, can cause irreversible vision damage or loss, and recent research shows that the longer the treatment duration, the higher the risk.

