San Andreas, CA

William (Bill) Edward Kelling

Calaveras Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur pop passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2021 at the age of 90. He moved to San Andreas with his parents from Farmington when he was 13 and graduated from Calaveras High School. He married and had 6 children and spent most of his life working hard and making a home for his family in Angels Camp. He loved heavy equipment, rusty metal, gardening and in later years camping with a great group of lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine and his son Donnie. He is survived by his sister June Kesterson, his children David Kelling (Nina), Shelley Steffen (Bud), Ed Kelling (Barbara), Roger Kelling (Vicki), Jeff Kelling (Tara) and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. We will be forever grateful to his helpers Cherril, Julie and Larita and the wonderful people at Hospice of Amador and Calaveras. He will be in our hearts always. Memorial services will be private.

