Capcom has finished its E3 Showcase, and while the general consensus seems to be "really, that was it?", there was actually some exciting news for Monster Hunter aficionados. The most important detail was that Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is getting a demo, or 'Trial Version' as it's being called. It launches on 25th June and progress will carry over into the main game. In addition on 15th July (a little under a week after launch) the game will get a cool Palamute Monstie as a free update and tie-in with Monster Hunter Rise.