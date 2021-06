During the quarantine, we binge watched all the 27 James Bond movies (sorry Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan fans, but Daniel Craig played the best Bond, David Niven the worst) and of course his game is baccarat. But we couldn't figure out what game he was playing in four of the movies: Dr. No, Thunderball, For Your Eyes Only, and Goldeneye. It looks a little like bacarrat, but it's different. Can you tell us?