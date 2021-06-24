Cancel
Livermore, CA

1. Charles R. Vineyards - 2. Charles R. Estate - 3. Charles R. Cellar - 4. Charles R. Vintners

By FILE NO. 579396
independentnews.com
 4 days ago

The following person(s) doing business as: 1. Charles R. Vineyards - 2. Charles R. Estate - 3. Charles R. Cellar - 4. Charles R. Vintners, 8195 Crane Ridge Rd, Livermore, CA 94550 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Quail Nest, LLC, 8100 Crane Ridge Rd, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Co. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 9/26/2006. Signature of Registrant/s/: Bonnie Bartlett, Member. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on May 25, 2021. Expires May 25, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4896. Published June 24, July 1, 8, 15, 2021.

www.independentnews.com
