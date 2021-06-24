Hunt down alien life and cook it in Space Chef, coming to Linux and needs Beta testing
Space Chef from developer Blue Goo Games is planned to be supported on Linux thanks to the Unity game engine, and it looks like it could be quite fun. You will be exploring different alien planets to hunt down strange alien life, then cook 'em up and serve them across the galaxy on a star scooter. The game is thoroughly quirky but very charming too. A good mixture of exploration, action, cooking and building. Check out some of the progress they made over a few years in the below video:www.gamingonlinux.com