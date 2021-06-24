Hunt down alien life and cook it in Space Chef, coming to Linux and needs Beta testing

Enhance Games revealed this week that they will soon start beta testing new features on Tetris Effect: Connected on multiple platforms. The long-awaited cross-platform update will be one of the new options coming to the game as PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players will be able to battle each other in various modes. Also, there will be a special Owner's Beta starting this week that will run through July 5th, but is being done on an invite-only basis, so you'll need to check your game to see if you've been chosen. We have more details below along with a guided video of how everything will be playing out.