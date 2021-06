Repeatedly dubbed the happiest nation on the planet with world-beating living standards, Finland should be deluged by people wanting to relocate, but in fact it faces an acute workforce shortage. "It's now widely acknowledged that we need a spectacular number of people to come to the country," recruiter Saku Tihverainen from agency Talented Solutions told AFP. Workers are needed "to help cover the cost of the greying generation", the recruiter explained. While many Western countries are battling weak population growth, few are feeling the effects as sharply as Finland.