At Google I / O 2021, Google announced several new features for Google Photos, including a new feature for locked folders. As the name suggests, Private Folders allow Google Photos users to hide their sensitive photos and videos in a secure folder protected by a password and fingerprint. Currently, Google has not provided an exact timeline for releasing this feature, but someday this feature will be available to some Google Pixel users. Are you looking for a Google Photos alternative? Probably no. Locked Folders are public as part of the new Pixel Feature Drop update released last week. After installing the latest update, Library> Ulilite> Private Folders can find the new features. After completing the setup, you can add existing photos and videos from your Library.