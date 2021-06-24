Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Have Gates Foundation efforts to vaccinate the world against COVID-19 helped — or hindered?

By Sandi Doughton The Seattle Times (TNS)
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 4 days ago

SEATTLE — As a dangerous new virus began spreading around the globe in early 2020, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation turned to a tried-and-true playbook. It's an approach that has worked well for the Seattle philanthropic giant for more than two decades, ever since it set out to boost childhood vaccinations in the developing world. Back then, the foundation helped bankroll a new, global entity — Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance — to broker deals with pharmaceutical companies, pool donations from wealthy countries and provide low-cost shots for the world's poorest kids.

www.union-bulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Melinda Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Gavi#The Vaccine Alliance#Covax#The Gates Foundation#Covid#Northeastern University#The Seattle Times#Georgetown University Law#Partners In Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Education
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
AstraZeneca
Related
PharmaceuticalsLancaster Online

Working to vaccinate world (letter)

Now that we Americans have a surplus of vaccines and monetary incentives help to convince the vaccine-hesitant to get their shots, what about the rest of the world?. Halting the pandemic may mean making vaccines global public property, but that might disrupt profits. In Uganda, where I have led mission...
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Experts Release Grim Prediction for the COVID Vaccination Campaign in the US

The US is currently facing a massive decline in the number of infections and deaths caused by the COVID-19 disease, but it may be too early for Americans to open the champagne. The vaccination campaign in the world’s hardest-hit country by the pandemic is unfolding pretty fast, as 311 million vaccine doses were given so far, according to Bloomberg.
Economyprincipia-scientific.com

The Truth About Bill Gates, Microsoft and Jeffrey Epstein

In early May, the announcement1 that Bill and Melinda Gates would be divorcing after 27 years of marriage shocked both those that praise and those that loathe the “philanthropic” power couple. Less than a week after the initial announcement of the divorce, May 7, the Daily Beast reported2 that Melinda...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
U.S. Politicsjagonews24.com

US to give 2.5m doses COVID vaccine as gift to Bangladesh

The United States (US) has decided to give 2.5 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Bangladesh as gift under COVAX. “Please to announce Bangladesh will soon receive a gift of 2.5 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the American people via Gavi (global vaccine alliance),” said US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller in his tweeter.
Philippinesthetruthseeker.co.uk

Project Depopulation: Bill Gates Gathers the World’s Top Billionaires

Dean W. Arnold – Dean W. Arnold.com April 29, 2021. Excerpted from Dean Arnold’s book exposing Gates and his population control efforts in Ethiopia and Africa. On May 5, 2009, Bill Gates gathered together a handful of the West’s richest men who met in Manhattan to discuss what they considered the most dangerous, most critical threat to the planet.
Public HealthGizmodo

Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters May Be Needed for Some People Sooner Than Others

Covid-19 booster vaccines could eventually be needed for everyone, though some faster than others—at least, those are the apparent expectations coming from the World Health Organization. On Thursday, Reuters reported on WHO internal documents laying out their scenarios for the near future of the pandemic, including one that predicts most people may need boosters two years after their last dose. More vulnerable groups like the elderly may need them in one year after their last dose.
WorldHuffingtonPost

Dangerous Delta COVID-19 Variant Infecting Vaccinated Adults In Israel

In an alarming new development, the particularly virulent delta variant of COVID-19 has infected some fully vaccinated adults in Israel, officials there have reported. Though the daily total of new cases in the country on Thursday was a relatively low 200, about half of adults infected amid an outbreak of the delta variant had been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
Advocacythoughtcrimeradio.net

Vandana Shiva: A New Wave of Colonization, Carbon Slavery

Big Tech is driving a new wave of colonization in the name of sustainability and “net zero” carbon emissions. Tech billionaire Bill Gates, now the largest owner of farmland in the U.S., is at the root of the problem, pushing technology as the only mechanism to save the world, and in so doing denying real solutions.
Advocacyluxurylaunches.com

Just weeks after the divorce announcement of Bill and Melinda, their long time friend Warren Buffet has resigned as a trustee from the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation

Back in 2006, Warren Buffett pledged that he would give away all his Berkshire shares as annual gifts to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and NoVo Foundation. Today he has managed to keep half his promise after Warren Buffett officially announced that he is resigning as a trustee from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. As of today, he owns approximately $100 billion worth of 238,624 shares of his company Berkshire Hathway.