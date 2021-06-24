Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

FINA ready to work with ISL pro series says new president

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - World swimming federation FINA on Thursday extended an invitation to independent pro series the International Swimming League (ISL) to work together for the benefit of the sport.

Newly elected FINA President Husain Al Musallam said he was committed to reforming the federation after this month replacing Julio Maglione, who had been in charge for 12 years and whose administration had opposed the creation of the ISL.

The ISL was founded in 2017 and FINA at the time had urged national federations to refuse to cooperate with it, threatening to ban swimmers who took part in independently organised events.

But after pressure from top swimmers, FINA cleared athletes to participate in non-FINA sanctioned competitions, including the inaugural ISL season in 2019.

"For me as president of FINA, my door is open for ISL or any other commercial operation," Husain Al Musallam said in a conference call. "We will work with ISL if ISL would like to work with FINA."

"If any entity would like to play a positive role to help the movement I will be the first one to congratulate them and shake their hand," he said.

FINA's revenues took a big hit in the past year and some budgets had been cut, he said, without providing financial details.

The club-based ISL series features many of the world's top swimmers and held its second season finals behind closed doors in Budapest last November, with a number of short-course world records broken.

It has since announced season three would start in the Italian city of Naples in August.

Swimming is a top Olympic sport and will have the most medal events at the Tokyo Olympics next month with 49, one more than athletics, another major Olympic sport.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fina#Isl#Swimming#Isl#Non Fina#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Brent Nowicki Begins New Era as FINA Executive Director

Eight days into becoming FINA Executive Director, Brent Nowicki had to hit the ground running. A global pandemic, a postponed Olympic year, postponed international events, plus perpetual issues like doping within the sport have plenty on Nowicki’s plate. “I sat in my chair on June 8, in one year, on...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Husain Al Musallam Signals Desire for FINA to Work with ISL

Husain Al Musallam Signals Desire for FINA to Work with ISL. FINA on Thursday extended an invitation to the International Swimming League to work together, reversing FINA’s formerly adversarial stance toward the independent league. New FINA president Husain Al Musallam has pledged to introduce reforms regarding revenue sharing and other...
Sportsworldcapitaltimes.com

World Athletics OKs More Russians For Competition As ‘Neutrals’

The ruling body of international track-and-field athletics said on June 26 that its doping review board had approved eligibility for 61 more Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes. The World Athletics organization’s decision brings the total number of approved Russian athletes to 123 with less than a month to...
Sportsthesquashsite.com

Pro Squash Challenge Series

Danny Lee’s initiative at St George’s Hill sees many top UK players getting some much needed competitive action …. Women’s Title Match – LIVE at 5pm, Tue 22nd Jun. Gina Kennedy (Eng) 3-1 Tesni Evans (Wal) 7-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-9 (51m) Title Eliminator – Mohamed ElShorbagy v Declan James. Title...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Russian high jumper Chicherova announces retirement

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s 2012 Olympic high jump champion Anna Chicherova is retiring from the sport aged 38, she said late on Saturday. “I think this is it,” TASS news agency quoted Chicherova as saying after she won bronze at the Russian national championships. “I don’t have any more strength.”
Sportsswimswam.com

FINA Implements New Harassment and Abuse Protection Ruleset

FINA's “Rules on the Protection from Harassment and Abuse” are now in full effect after being approved by the FINA Bureau on June 5. Stock photo via Satiro Sodre/SS Press. FINA announced the implementation of its “Rules on the Protection from Harassment and Abuse” on Friday, with the new organizational standards put into full effect after receiving approval by the FINA Bureau on June 5.