Mankato, MN

Currents briefs

By Edie Schmierbach
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 4 days ago

Art show on view at VINE

MANKATO — An exhibit of new art works by VINE Adult Community Center members is on display through July 28 in a space on the fifth floor of the center, 421 East Hickory St.

“Summertime” features 36 works in various media created by 14 VINE artists.

There is no admission fee to view the show. Hours are: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Potluck includes Denver songs

MANKATO — A John Denver tribute performance by the Singing Cowgirl 7 p.m. Saturday, 130 Moreland Ave., is planned as part of a community gathering.

Donations ($10 suggested) will be accepted in lieu of an admission fee.

Participants should bring lawn chairs and they may bring food to share during a 6 p.m. potluck.

Patriotic event set at memorial

MADISON LAKE — An honor guard ceremony and patriotic music are planned during a celebration 5:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday near the veterans memorial at North Shore Park in Madison Lake. Sons of the American Legion Post 269 is the host of the annual event.

Free hot dogs will be served and the Mankato Area Riverblenders and Fat City Allstars will perform.

The event will conclude with a fireworks show over the lake.

Families invited to garden event

NORTH MANKATO — Families interested in gardening are needed to help with a project 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at North Mankato’s City Hall, 1001 Belgrade Ave.

“Let’s Pollinate North Mankato!” participants will help establish a garden of native plants. Free garden trowels will be given to the volunteer planters.

Plants will also be available for purchase during the event that also features other family-friendly activities such as balloon animal demonstrations and a face painting booth.

Public invited to ‘detective’ meeting

WASECA — Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives 157th annual meeting and picnic is slated July 4 at Northeast Park in Waseca. The event is open to the public.

Participants need to bring food for themselves, utensils and beverages.

Old-fashioned games will begin at 2 p.m., after the conclusion of the history group’s annual meeting.

Center receiving members works

ST. PETER — Works intended for display in an annual membership show are being received through July 3 at the Arts Center of St. Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.

Memberships may be purchased or renewed at the same time works are delivered.

The non-juried exhibit will be displayed July 9-Aug. 28.

For more information, including center hours go to: facebook.com/ArtsCenterofSaintPeter.

Noontime organ recitals slated

MANKATO — A summer series of in-person pipe organ recitals continues 12:10 p.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.

There is no fee to attend the recital series sponsored by the Sioux Trails Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. Free-will donations will be accepted.

The Summer Noontime Organ Recitals series continues Tuesdays through July 20 at Christ the King, then will move to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St., for recitals July 27, Aug. 3 and 10.

DNR naturalist to talk about bison

WASECA — Department of Natural Resources naturalist Scott Kudelka will discuss bison during a virtual presentation 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is sponsoring the presentation by Kudelka, who has become an advocate in an effort to make sure this animal survives well into the future.

To register to attend, go to: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.

