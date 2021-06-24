Cancel
U.S. Trade Commission Rules That Foreign Tire Imports Are Hurting Domestic Companies

By Charleston Lim
Business Times
Business Times
 4 days ago
The United States International Trade Commission said the importation of tires from countries such as Korea, Taiwan and Thailand are "materially injuring" U.S. tire manufacturers. The ITC also found in its analysis of the domestic tire market that subsidized passenger car tires from Vietnam are also negatively affecting domestic tire makers.

