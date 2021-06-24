Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Derby say EFL would be unlawful in imposing retrospective points deduction

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcGjM_0adtwyDr00
Derby insist a points deduction would not be "lawful" (PA Wire)

Derby have insisted that a points deduction which would see the club relegated from the Sky Bet Championship would not be “lawful” after being fined £100,000.

The Rams were handed the sanction and a warning over their future conduct by an independent disciplinary commission on Wednesday night as a result of accounting regularities.

However, the EFL announced an “interchangeable fixture list” for both Derby and Wycombe, the club which finished just below them in the Championship and inside the relegation zone last season, on Thursday morning in the event that an appeal results in a points deduction which could see them swap places.

Responding to the move, the Rams said in a statement on the club’s official website: “The club disputes that a points deduction at any time is appropriate, and disputes that it is lawful for the EFL to seek to impose one retrospectively, altering the final league placings after the season has already finished.

“The club looks forward to competing in the Championship in the 2021/22 season. It shall not comment further until after publication of the full written reasons of the disciplinary commission.”

The original charge was lodged almost 18 months ago, when Derby were cleared of breaching the EFL’s financial rules, although the league won its appeal against that decision earlier this year.

The disciplinary commission ruled that the club’s accounts for the years ended June 30, 2016, June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2018 did not comply with the Championship’s profitability and sustainability rules.

Derby’s statement read: “Although the disciplinary commission has yet to publish its full written reasons for its decision, the EFL issued a press release about it and the fixture list last night.

“The club is disappointed that the EFL has not, as is usual, waited until after the publication of the disciplinary commission’s reasons nor agreed a statement with the club and in addition has chosen to be selective about the decision and present it in a form which omit key dates and details, which the club has provided by way of clarity above.

“The EFL had sought a points deduction against the club to be imposed in the 2020/21 season which finished in May 2021. No points deduction has been imposed by the disciplinary commission.”

Derby, managed by former England captain Wayne Rooney, secured their second tier status on the final day of the season after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday – who were relegated as a result having themselves been deducted six points for breaking spending rules – courtesy of Martyn Waghorn’s late penalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zw5m_0adtwyDr00
Derby manager Wayne Rooney (left) celebrates the club's Sky Bet Championship survival with Colin Kazim-Richards (13) after a final-day draw with Sheffield Wednesday (PA Wire)

When the fixtures were announced on Thursday, County’s club website stated: “Please note that these fixtures are subject to change and at this stage the fixture list is regarded as a DRAFT.”

Wycombe, who finished third from bottom of last season’s Sky Bet Championship, also stated on their website that the EFL had developed another fixture list.

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Martyn Waghorn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efl#Deduction#S Club#Retrospective#Efl#The Sky Bet Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

EFL releases ‘interchangeable fixture list’ for Derby and Wycombe

The EFL has released two fixture lists after Derby were fined £100,000 and warned about their future conduct for accounting irregularities. The Rams face the possible threat of being relegated to League One – and taking on Wycombe’s fixture list – after an independent disciplinary commission ordered the fine to be paid to the EFL, while the club must file restated accounts for the financial years ending June 2016, 2017 and 2018.
SportsBBC

Sussex given suspended points deduction after five fixed penalties

Sussex have been handed a suspended points deduction after receiving five fixed penalties in a 12-month period. The club admitted breaching the England & Wales Cricket Board's directives in a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday. Sussex players have shown dissent at an umpire's decision on five occasions between 2 August last...
Sportsasumetech.com

Derby fined £100k as EFL develops fixture lists featuring Rams in both

Derby say they are “disappointed” in the EFL for developing an “interchangeable” fixture list as the threat of relegation still looms over the East Midlands club. An independent disciplinary commission fined Derby £100,000 for accounting irregularities, while both the club and the EFL have a right to appeal the sanction decision.
Soccerinsidersport.com

Derby County issued £100,000 fine as EFL publishes ‘interchangeable’ fixtures

Derby County has been hit with a £100,000 fine by an independent disciplinary commission, as the English Football League (EFL) released an ‘interchangeable’ fixture list, which accounts for the Rams potentially being relegated to the third-tier. The club, which could face a retrospective points deduction and relegation to the EFL...
Sportsbarnsleyfc.co.uk

CARABAO EXTEND EFL CUP PARTNERSHIP

The EFL and Carabao have today announced a further two-year extension to their partnership that will see the energy drinks brand remain Title Sponsor of the Carabao Cup until 2024. The extension highlights the success of the partnership that began in 2017 and has helped Carabao establish and grow their...
Soccertheuniteddevils.co.uk

Scotland to face Croatia as both nations would be desperate enough for 3 points.

Determined Scotland will take on Croatia in their last round of group stage at Hampden Park Stadium on Tuesday. With European Championship entering into the final group matches both the nation will be aiming for certain three points who are tied on one point each. This should make things interesting for the fans to watch.
Sportsinsidersport.com

Carabao extends £12m EFL title sponsorship

The English Football League (EFL) and energy drink brand Carabao have extended their title sponsorship of the EFL Cup competition, the Carabao Cup, for a further two years until 2024. The Thai-baed company has developed the competition’s presence across the club, with last season’s Carabao Cup broadcast in 181 territories...
Premier Leaguenewtelegraphng.com

EPL: Brentford set to sign Nigerian international, Onyeka

Brentford are set to sign Frank Onyeka from FC Midtjylland subject to a work permit. The 23-year-old has agreed to join the Bees from their sister club in Denmark following positive talks. Onyeka – a Nigeria international – is likely to remain in Denmark during the work-permit process, where he...
Sportsportsmouthfc.co.uk

Tunnicliffe Signs For Pompey

Pompey have completed the signing of 28-year-old midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe. He has put pen to paper on a two-year deal – with the club holding an option for a further 12 months – after leaving Luton. Blues boss Danny Cowley said: “Ryan had a good footballing education at Manchester United...
Soccerlodivalleynews.com

Kleina cites the “details” in the derby defeat and says: “I want to remove this negativity from the bridge” | black bridge

The coach lamented the negative result, but did not see the opponent’s superiority. For him, the “detail” defined Saturday night’s duel in a golden earring. – We’re getting a bad result for details. We swayed, like any position. I do not see the superiority of the opponent. It could be a result of equality, for me it would have a greater advantage. We had the ball, we tried to be aggressive. It’s about raising the morale of the players and working. It’s an arduous process. The first win will give confidence to start the tournament.
Soccerchatsports.com

Wigan beat rivals to the signing of former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Amos

Charlton Athletic F.C., EFL League One, Wigan Athletic F.C., Max Power, Paul Cook, Ben Amos, Manchester United F.C., The Valley, England national under-21 association football team, Jordan Cousins. Wigan Athletic have beaten off rivals to the signature of former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Amos. The 31-year-old was a free agent...