Purdue’s football, volleyball seasons to have full capacity at Ross-Ade Stadium, Holloway Gymnasium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is returning to 100% capacity at Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium for the upcoming fall and volleyball seasons. “We are excited to welcome the Boilermaker family back in both Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium this fall and appreciate our local and campus officials’ support in reaching this exciting milestone,” said director of athletics Mike Bobinski.fox59.com