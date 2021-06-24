Cancel
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue's football, volleyball seasons to have full capacity at Ross-Ade Stadium, Holloway Gymnasium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is returning to 100% capacity at Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium for the upcoming fall and volleyball seasons. "We are excited to welcome the Boilermaker family back in both Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium this fall and appreciate our local and campus officials' support in reaching this exciting milestone," said director of athletics Mike Bobinski.

