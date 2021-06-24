Cancel
Tennis

Reigning champion Gordon Reid named in GB wheelchair tennis Paralympics squad

newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
Great Britain’s Gordon Reid won the cinch Championships at The Queen’s Club on Sunday (PA Wire)

Reigning Paralympic champion Gordon Reid has been named in Great Britain’s six-person wheelchair tennis squad for the Tokyo Games.

Five-time grand slam singles winner Alfie Hewett, who claimed silver in Rio in 2016 after being beaten in the final by Scotsman Reid, has also been selected.

The pair are the most successful all-British doubles pair having won 11 grand slam titles together following success at this year’s French Open.

They will be joined in Japan by Rio 2016 quad singles silver medallist Andy Lapthorne and Paralympics debutant Dermot Bailey, plus two-time Paralympic doubles bronze medallists Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker.

Rio 2016 saw Hewett and Reid go head-to-head in the first all-British men’s singles final, with the latter triumphing 6-2 6-1 just 24 hours after the pair won doubles silver together.

Norwich-born Hewett, 23, said in a statement: “I’m so pleased to have been selected to represent GB at another Paralympic Games.

“Rio was an incredible experience and to have another chance to play for my country means so much to me.

Gordon Reid, right, defeated fellow British player Alfie Hewett in the men's final at Rio 2016 (PA Archive)

“We have a strong team again so I’m hopeful we can come back from Tokyo with another good haul of medals.”

Britain finished third in the wheelchair tennis medal table in Brazil after claiming a gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

LTA Paralympics team leader Cain Berry said: “This is always an exciting moment both for us as a governing body and the athletes, all of whom richly deserve their places in the team and will do their country proud I’m sure.”

