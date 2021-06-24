Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

MPD searching for driver in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bcbug_0adtwnl600

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for help identifying the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman last year.

Four pedestrians were hit by a vehicle at Knight Arnold and Ashwood Street on Dec. 11, 2020, just before 10 p.m.

The woman died at the scene, police said.

The other three people were injured while trying to help her.

All three were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said the person responsible was a man driving a black Cadillac CTC with black tinted windows and chrome wheels.

The man did not stop and continued westbound down Knight Arnold.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
48K+
Followers
51K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Traffic
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Memphis Police#Traffic Accident#Mpd#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cadillac
Related
Posted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MFD: 1 killed, 1 hurt in overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and one is in the hospital after an overnight shooting, Memphis fire officials say. The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Dunn Avenue in Bethel Grove. MFD said one person went to Regional One and one person was...
Houston, TXPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot in road rage incident on Houston highway

HOUSTON — A woman was shot in the chest during a road rage incident Saturday night on a Houston highway, investigators said. Houston police said the woman was driving northbound around 11:15 p.m. on Texas State Highway 288 when she was involved in an altercation with a driver in a white Mercedes-Benz, KPRC reported.
California StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

California toddler accidentally shoots, kills himself after finding gun, police say

FRESNO, Calif. — A California toddler accidentally shot and killed himself after he found a gun in his Fresno home, authorities said. According to KSEE and KFSN, the incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday at a home near West Clinton Avenue. Fresno police arrived to find a 3-year-old boy who had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the news outlets reported.