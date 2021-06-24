MPD searching for driver in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for help identifying the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman last year.

Four pedestrians were hit by a vehicle at Knight Arnold and Ashwood Street on Dec. 11, 2020, just before 10 p.m.

The woman died at the scene, police said.

The other three people were injured while trying to help her.

All three were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said the person responsible was a man driving a black Cadillac CTC with black tinted windows and chrome wheels.

The man did not stop and continued westbound down Knight Arnold.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

