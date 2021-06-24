Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

KCFD battles Thursday morning building fire

By Katelyn Brown
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdPZh_0adtwGpF00

UPDATE 7:55 a.m. | No injuries were reported at the fire.

UPDATE, 7:24 a.m. | Crews have been battling the fire for a few hours.

City databases list the building as the former St. Martin de Porres Catholic school. It is now owned by the Kansas City Leadership Academy for Young Men.

Recently reported code violations allege people experiencing homelessness have been seen coming and going from the building, but there is no reason to believe they are involved in starting the fire.

It is unclear if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY | A large building fire broke out Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. near 59th Terrace and Swope Parkway.

Flames could be seen erupting from the roof of the three-story building, and firefighters had to take an aerial approach.

It is unclear at this time if the building was occupied.

41 Action News has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Kcfd#Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Homeless
Related