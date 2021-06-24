KCFD battles Thursday morning building fire

UPDATE 7:55 a.m. | No injuries were reported at the fire.

UPDATE, 7:24 a.m. | Crews have been battling the fire for a few hours.

City databases list the building as the former St. Martin de Porres Catholic school. It is now owned by the Kansas City Leadership Academy for Young Men.

Recently reported code violations allege people experiencing homelessness have been seen coming and going from the building, but there is no reason to believe they are involved in starting the fire.

It is unclear if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY | A large building fire broke out Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. near 59th Terrace and Swope Parkway.

Flames could be seen erupting from the roof of the three-story building, and firefighters had to take an aerial approach.

41 Action News has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated.