Hidden Drivers Wrap-up, or… the Story of the Throbbing Amygdala (Episode 47 of Crazy Town)

By Asher Miller
resilience.org
 4 days ago

It’s the end of the world as we know it. OK, maybe not just yet, but it is the end of Crazy Town’s third season. If you’ve been able to look past some of the more absurd parts of the podcast, perhaps you’ve noticed a pattern. In examining hidden drivers behind humanity’s sustainability predicament, we grouped the drivers into three categories: human behavior, social constructs, and features of biophysical reality. Given our penchant for covering anxiety-inducing topics, we take you on a sobering tour through these categories. But we also offer a sweet suite of pro-social, environmentally sound ideas to help keep your amygdala happy. For best results, start thinking in systems, and listen to this episode in the shade of a leafy tree. When you finish, feel free to give that tree a hug — it could probably use one right about now. For episode notes and more information, please visit our website.

www.resilience.org
