With monitors now starting to release with HDMI 2.1 support, you might be tempted to investigate options for your new Xbox Series X|S. Microsoft is taking a lot of the guesswork out of the equation with its new "Designed for Xbox" program, bestowing a certification on displays that will play best with its new range of gaming consoles. All of these new displays are coming later this year but support all the important features of HDMI 2.1, including 4K, 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), low-latency modes, and varying degrees of HDR.