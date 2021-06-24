VIDEO: One person killed when car slams into home, causes large fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A garage fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to a Janesville home early Thursday morning. Firefighters with the Janesville Fire Department responded to 915 N. Martin Rd. just before 4 a.m. for a deck and garage on fire. When crews got to the scene, they found fire on the back side of an attached garage had made its way through the wall and into the garage. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.