VIDEO: One person killed when car slams into home, causes large fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Crews were called to the 4000 block of Wedgewood Drive NE in Cedar Rapids shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday night for a residential fire. Cedar Rapids Fire Department crews arrived to find a moderate amount of fire effecting the outside of the residence. The occupants of the residence were home at the time, but there are no injuries reported. Enough damage was done that the home owners are displaced. Fire damaged the outside of the home as well as the living room and garage areas. The fire also damaged the outside of an adjacent home.