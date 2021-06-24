Cancel
Accidents

VIDEO: One person killed when car slams into home, causes large fire

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed when a car crashed into a home and caused a fire in Manchester. One person was killed when a car crashed into a home and caused a fire in Manchester.

www.wfsb.com
Janesville, WIwglr.com

Garage fire causes $10K in damage to Janesville home

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A garage fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to a Janesville home early Thursday morning. Firefighters with the Janesville Fire Department responded to 915 N. Martin Rd. just before 4 a.m. for a deck and garage on fire. When crews got to the scene, they found fire on the back side of an attached garage had made its way through the wall and into the garage. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
Saginaw, MIWNEM

One person killed in fatal car crash

Police in Saginaw responded to the scene of a crash in the 2200 block of Sheridan Rd on Friday, June 18th. Once officers arrived at the scene they discovered a 2006 Hummer H3 that had crashed into a tree on the west side of the road. Four people were inside of the car.
Volin, SDYankton Daily Press

One Person Killed In Accident East Of Volin

VOLIN — One person was killed in a one-vehicle accident east of Volin early Sunday evening. According to early reports, the vehicle lost control on the Lower Bluff Road and rolled at approximately 7:15 p.m. about one mile east of Volin. The accident occurred just inside the Yankton County line bordering on Clay County.
Belvidere, ILWIFR

One person dies, four hurt in Belvidere fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An early morning fire Friday claims the life of one person inside a home in the 100 block of West Second Street. Investigators say two other people and two firefighters were also hurt in the blaze. The conditions of the two people who were inside the homes are not known; the firefighters suffered only minor injuries. Three dogs also died in the fire.
Illinois Statekhqa.com

Unidentified driver killed when car slams into paver

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — An unidentified driver has died after the person's car slammed into a parked construction paver causing both vehicles to burst into flames, according to the Illinois State Police (ISP). A preliminary investigation indicates the car was traveling northbound on US Route 67 near Trinity Hill...
Highland, WIChannel 3000

Car crash starts on fire, one car engulfed

HIGHLAND, Wis. — Two vehicles started on fire following a crash on County Road I on June 12. According to a report, one of the involved cars was smoking and showing flames and the other was fully engulfed when Highland Fire, Highland EMS, and Iowa County Deputies arrived at 4:16 p.m.
Fenton, MOKTTS

One Person Killed In Boat Crash On The Meramec River

FENTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri say one man was killed and several others were injured when the boat they were in hit a large rock on the Meramec River. The boat crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday a short distance downriver from George Winter Park. Saline Valley...
Minneapolis, MNtribuneledgernews.com

Woman killed when car slams into Minneapolis protesters

A woman was killed and two other people injured late Sunday night when a Minneapolis driver careened his car into a group of people protesting the shooting death of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. earlier this month. Just before midnight local time, the car sped toward the protesters, hitting another car...
Rockton, ILklkntv.com

MUST-SEE VIDEO: Massive chemical fire causes nearby residents to evacuate

CHICAGO (CNN) — A raging chemical fire in Illinois is forcing people out of their homes. The fire broke out at the Chemtool Incorporated plant in Rockton Monday morning. Officials quickly put out a mandatory evacuation for residents in the local area. They have since expanded the evacuation notice to anyone living within a mile radius.
Fort Wayne, IN963xke.com

One person, cat make it out of house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Fire Department officials say that one person and a cat made it out of a house fire in a neighborhood off St. Joe Center Road Wednesday night. Fire officials say that it took a little over ten minutes to get control of the...
22 WSBT

One killed, another injured in Mishawaka fire

One person is dead after a house fire early this morning in Mishawaka. It happened in a home that was converted into four apartments on Lincolnway West, just west of downtown. Officials say a woman was killed and a man was injured in an upstairs apartment. The condition of the...
Maryland StateWashington Post

One person dies when tractor trailer and car crash in Maryland

A car and a tractor trailer crashed on a highway in Maryland leaving one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday along Route 301 near Clymer Drive in the Brandywine area. An initial investigation found that the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta, northbound on Route 301, did not...
Accidentskwos.com

One person hurt in Lake boat fire

A boat catches fire at the Lake of the Ozarks. The patrol says it took place near a gas dock on Saturday. A trooper used a tow rope to drag the boat away from the docks. Firefighters then put out the flames. Witnesses say the three people on the boat were all able to exit. One was taken to the hospital.
Columbiana County, OHWTOV 9

One person dies in house fire in Liverpool Township

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and another injured following a house fire in Liverpool Township in Columbiana County. According to NBC affiliate WFMJ, the fire took place in the 600 block of 9th Street around 6 p.m. Crews were able to put out the fire, but one...
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Fire causes damage to two homes in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Crews were called to the 4000 block of Wedgewood Drive NE in Cedar Rapids shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday night for a residential fire. Cedar Rapids Fire Department crews arrived to find a moderate amount of fire effecting the outside of the residence. The occupants of the residence were home at the time, but there are no injuries reported. Enough damage was done that the home owners are displaced. Fire damaged the outside of the home as well as the living room and garage areas. The fire also damaged the outside of an adjacent home.