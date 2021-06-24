‘Doing something bold.’ Before the Greensboro Four, there was Durham’s Royal Seven.

New Mexico police have opened an investigation into a hot air balloon that crashed into power lines Saturday morning, killing five people. Four victims died at the scene and another individual was transported to a local hospital in critical but unstable condition where he was pronounced dead around 3:00 p.m., Albuquerque police said. One of the victims pronounced dead at the scene was 59-year-old Martin Martinez, a former Albuquerque Police Department officer. Martinez's wife, 62-year-old Mary Martinez, was also pronounced dead at the scene.