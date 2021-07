Safe to say that none of the contestants who signed up for Too Hot to Handle had any intention of leaving the show attached to a significant other, seeing as they didn’t even know they signed up for Too Hot to Handle in the first place. But you just never know when Cupid disguised as an AI cone might hit you, it seems. From the looks of Emily and Cam and Marvin and Melinda in the Netflix reality show’s finale, it turns out the hit show’s whole ‘sexless, self-help in bikinis’ premise might work after all. Maybe.