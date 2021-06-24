Cancel
It Takes Two: A Retroactive PC Review

By Pieter Naude
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-player co-op titles can almost trace their origins to the birth of the gaming industry, and It Takes Two plays like a collective tribute to all their best features. As the newest release by the co-op wizards at Hazelight Studios, this is an extremely creative and well-crafted package that takes the most enjoyable features of a game tailored for two, and amplifies all of them to deafening levels.

It Takes Two Has Sold 2 Million Copies

Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two launched earlier this year to widespread acclaim, with Josef Fares and his team once again delivering an excellent co-op game full of variety and creativity, and the game has, thankfully, enjoyed the kind of commercial success it deserves. Back in April, the developer confirmed that it had sold a million copies, and now, it’s crossed another major sales milestone.
It Takes Two Hits Hits A New Milestone

It Takes Two is a brand new game from Hazelight Studios and it just released this year, 2021. The game acts quite a bit like their previous title, A Way Out, in that it requires two players to go through the game fully. As a result, you’ll need to ensure that you have a player two around for the ride. The video game again has players going through a two-player cooperative game where this time around we’re following two parents that are going through a divorce.
It Takes Two Sales Top Two Million Units - Sales

Developer Hazelight announced the co-op adventure platformer, It Takes Two, has sold over two million units worldwide. "It Takes Two has sold Two Million copies!! We’re simply amazed by the PASSION you wonderful people have shown our game and we couldn’t be happier seeing so many fans of co-op out there," said developer Hazelight.
