It Takes Two: A Retroactive PC Review

Ever since I first read about ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights, I’ve been captivated by it. I’m a Metroidvania junkie, and it was apparent from a glance this was one to watch. Honestly, I can tell you right here that this is one of the best, most polished examples of the genre I’ve played in years, even though it inexplicably has no physical edition. Developed by Adglobe Montreal, Adglobe Tokyo, and Live Wire, it’s a stunning and mournful tale about a land brought to ruin. A mysterious Blight has ravaged the land, turning average citizens and animals into terrifying monsters. Not only does it rend their consciousness from their bodies, but it empowers them, turning them into undying horrors. The only way to counter this supernatural threat is for a Priestess to purify them, putting their souls to rest. And thus begins our tale, as an ethereal and frail little girl named Lily wakes up from a magical sleep…