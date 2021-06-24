Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Cybersecurity startup Illumio raises $225 mln, valued at about $2.8 bln

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

June 24 (Reuters) - Illumio said on Thursday it raised $225 million in a funding round led by private equity firm Thoma Bravo that valued the cybersecurity startup at $2.75 billion.

The pandemic has driven up venture capital investments into the cybersecurity space, as businesses increasingly turn to firms like Illumio to tackle the digital security challenges brought on by their shift to remote work.

Illumio, which helps companies protect their digital operations from breaches and compromises, serves customers including enterprise software company Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM.N) and financial institutions Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Bank of England.

Corporate America has recorded a flurry of cybersecurity breachesof latethat have also impacted government agencies, including attacks against major fuel transport company Colonial Pipeline (COLPI.UL) and software firm SolarWinds Inc (SWI.N).

In response, U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order in May to improve the country's cybersecurity and called for the private sector to work with the federal government. Part of the order entailed the government moving toward a "zero trust" strategy and architecture in cybersecurity. (https://bit.ly/2SQaqIb)

"Zero trust" assumes no trust across networks, devices or users, and demands constant real-time authentication to prevent breaches.

"Adopting Zero Trust strategies has never been more important for organizations across all industries, as the Biden Administration's recent cybersecurity Executive Order demonstrates," said Andrew Rubin, chief executive officer and co-founder of Illumio, which operates on the "zero trust" principle.

Apart from Thoma Bravo, Franklin Templeton, Hamilton Lane, and Blue Owl Capital also participated in the funding round.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Illumio#Salesforce Com Inc#Cybersecurity#Mln#Bank Of England#Colonial Pipeline#Solarwinds Inc#Blue Owl Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Businesskelo.com

Philippine fintech firm raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday. Shareholders PLDT Inc, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Voyager raises USD 167 mln for financial services expansion

Philippines-based Voyager has raised USD 167 million to fast-track financial inclusion in the Philippines through its financial technology arm, PayMaya Philippines (PayMaya). Participating in the funding were existing shareholders PLDT, KKR, a global investment firm, and Tencent, a technology company in China. Voyager welcomed IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund, a fund managed by the IFC Asset Management Company as a new investor. IFC AMC is a division of the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, and an existing investor in Voyager.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Thoma Bravo to take QAD Inc private for $2 billion

(Reuters) - QAD Inc said on Monday private equity firm Thoma Bravo will buy the enterprise software maker for about $2 billion. As part of the deal, QAD shareholders will get $87.50 per share in cash, a premium of about 20% to the company’s last close. Thoma Bravo is one...
Businessthepaypers.com

Slice raises USD 20 mln in new financing round

Slice, an India-based fintech startup, has announced that it has raised USD 20 million in a new financing round. The round was financed by existing investors, such as Gunosy, Blume Ventures, and others. According to the company, the Slice app shows hyperlocal deals from restaurants, and also gives back up...
Businessfinextra.com

Payoneer completes Spac merger

Payoneer Inc. (“Payoneer”), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, and FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FTOC) ("FTOC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have completed their business combination. The business combination was approved by FTOC’s shareholders at an extraordinary general...
Santa Barbara, CABusiness Insider

Thoma Bravo To Acquire QAD At $20% Premium

Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo inked an agreement to acquire cloud manufacturing and supply chain solutions provider QAD Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) for $87.5 per share in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of $2 billion. The purchase price signifies a 20% premium to QAD’s Friday closing price of $72.9.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Online payment company Payoneer goes public after SPAC merger

June 28 (Reuters) - Payments provider Payoneer went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Monday after it closed a merger with a blank-check firm backed by fintech entrepreneur Betsy Cohen. Payoneer shares, trading under the ticker symbol “PAYO.O,” rose slightly in early trading. The listing came four months after...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Autonomous Cybersecurity Startup SentinelOne Ups IPO Price

Autonomous cybersecurity platform SentinelOne has amended the offering for its initial public offering (IPO) to reflect a price increase, the company said in a press release on Monday (June 28). The Silicon Valley startup amended the S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is now offering...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Reuters

Paul Hastings-led PE firm sells software maker to Rockwell Automation

(Reuters) - Paul Hastings is guiding investment firm Francisco Partners in its $2.2 billion cash deal to sell manufacturing software maker Plex Systems to Rockwell Automation Inc. Rockwell announced the deal on Friday as the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based industrial automation equipment maker looks to boost its revenue from cloud offerings. Many...
BicyclesRideApart

Electric Bike Startup UBCO Raises $10M In Funding

In its modest plan to become the “number one utility electric vehicle company in the world,” New Zealand-based e-bike firm UBCO recently announced the acquisition of $10 million (USD) in funding for expansion and development. The huge financial injection was provided by investment firms Seven Peak Ventures, Nuance Capital and...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Proptech startup Lessen raises $35M in Series A funding

Lessen, a rental property management platform, raised $35 million in Series A funding. The two-year-old company connects single-family and multifamily owners to plumbers, electricians and related service and maintenance businesses. Venture capital firm Fifth Wall led the round as it continues to place big bets on the proptech industry. Other...
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

Software startup Sprinklr shares fall in NYSE debut, valued at $3.7 billion

(Reuters) -Shares of Sprinklr Inc, which counts Microsoft Corp and Verizon Communications Inc as customers, fell nearly 9% in their U.S. stock market debut on Wednesday, valuing the software startup at about $3.7 billion. The New York-based company, backed by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, raised $266 million in...
Apex, NCwraltechwire.com

Apex startup Triggermesh raises nearly $5M

APEX – Triggermesh, which provides a cloud native integration platform so that its enterprise clients can create and maintain hybrid could integrations and automate workflows, has raised nearly $5 million according to an SEC filing. The company, founded in 2018, lists 8 investors, who together are investing $4,970,000 in a...
Economythepaypers.com

Deduce raises USD 10 mln in series A funding

Deduce, a startup leveraging algorithms to fight account takeover fraud, has closed a USD 10 million series A led by Foundry Group with participation from True Ventures. The round, which brings Deduce’s total raised to date to over USD 17 million, will support the launch of the company’s latest product, Deduce Insights, a platform that acts as ‘cybersecurity radar’ to give early warning of fraudulent behaviour.
Marketsfinextra.com

Crypto market data startup Kaiko raises $24m

Paris-based cryptocurrency market data provider Kaiko has raised $24 million in a Series A funding round led Anthemis and Underscore VC. Point Nine, Alven and Hashkey Capital joined the round for Kaiko as it bids to scale crypto financial data services for institutions. The funding will be used to develop...