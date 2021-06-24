Archaeologist discovers 6,000 year-old island settlement off Croatian coast

I am hoping my book A Christian Geologist Explains Why the Earth Cannot Be 6,000 Years Old (published by Dorrance Publishing) will be of interest to skeptics and atheist readers of this magazine. This book is not only for Christians but also for those seeking the truth and who object to fake science. It gives evidence that Earth and the universe cannot be 6,000 years old and that a worldwide flood never happened—the viewpoint of flood geologists. It admits that atheists have good reasons to reject the wild speculations that some fundamentalist Christians (young-earth creationists) have required for being good Christians. In my knowledge as a Christian of how Jesus lived, he would accept atheists and skeptics with open arms because—like atheists and skeptics—he was extremely critical of hypocrites (Matthew 23:13). Moreover, one of his disciples was even a skeptic (Thomas the doubter). At any rate, I have found atheists not to be hypocrites but good moral people and to have many words of wisdom, speaking the truth. A couple of atheists have given me great help when I have sought their advice.