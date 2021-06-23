The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6: Everything We Know
Based on an original Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ or ‘Nanatsu no Taizai’ is a high-fantasy action TV anime. The story revolves around the eponymous group of ill-reputed warriors who inhabit the land of Britannia. At the beginning of the series, Princess Elizabeth Liones finds the Sins one by one and, with their help, frees her kingdom from the control of the Holy Knights. It is later revealed that her fate and that of Meliodas, the leader of the Sins, are connected by 3000-year-old curses.thecinemaholic.com