IBM explores AI tools to spot, cut bias in online ad targeting

JCMR recently introduced Global States Microservices in Healthcare Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are IBM (US), Oracle (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce.com (US), Broadcom (US), Infosys (India), NGINX (US), Syntel (US), Pivotal Software (US)The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.