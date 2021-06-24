Cancel
IBM explores AI tools to spot, cut bias in online ad targeting

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – IBM Corp is developing tools that would ensure online advertising algorithms do not unfairly show ads to only specific groups such as mostly men or wealthy people, aiming to address discrimination concerns that have drawn industrywide scrutiny. The company told Reuters on Thursday that a team of 14...

wincountry.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Internet Marketing#Reuters#Ibm Corp#Facebook Inc#Alphabet Inc#Watson Advertising#The Weather Company#Ad Council
